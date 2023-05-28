AMSTERDAM (AP) - Results from Dutch football:

Netherlands Eredivisie

Sunday's Matches

Ajax 3, FC Utrecht 1

FC Emmen 1, Feyenoord 3

Excelsior 3, Fortuna Sittard 0

Go Ahead Eagles 3, FC Volendam 0

NEC Nijmegen 0, AZ Alkmaar 3

PSV Eindhoven 3, SC Heerenveen 3

RKC Waalwijk 0, FC Twente 5

Sparta 4, SC Cambuur 1

Vitesse 6, FC Groningen 0

Monday's Match

FC Eindhoven 1, Almere City FC 0

Tuesday's Matches

VVV Venlo 3, Willem II 2

NAC Breda 1, MVV Maastricht 0

Friday's Match

Almere City FC 3, FC Eindhoven 1, OT, Almere City FC advances on 3-2 aggregate

Saturday's Matches

Willem II 2, VVV Venlo 2, OT, VVV Venlo advances on 5-4 aggregate

MVV Maastricht 1, NAC Breda 4, NAC Breda advances on 5-1 aggregate

Sunday's Matches

AZ Alkmaar 1, PSV Eindhoven 2

SC Cambuur 4, RKC Waalwijk 0

Feyenoord 0, Vitesse 1

Fortuna Sittard 1, NEC Nijmegen 1

FC Groningen 0, Sparta 5

SC Heerenveen 2, Go Ahead Eagles 0

FC Twente 3, Ajax 1

FC Utrecht 3, FC Emmen 2

FC Volendam 3, Excelsior 2

Tuesday's Match

VVV Venlo vs. Almere City FC, 2 p.m.

Wednesday's Match

NAC Breda vs. FC Emmen, 12:45 p.m.

Thursday's Match

FC Utrecht vs. Sparta, 3 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Almere City FC vs. VVV Venlo, 10:30 a.m.

FC Emmen vs. NAC Breda, 2 p.m.

Sunday's Match

Sparta vs. FC Utrecht, 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

