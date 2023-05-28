AMSTERDAM (AP) - Results from Dutch football:
Netherlands Eredivisie
Sunday's Matches
Ajax 3, FC Utrecht 1
FC Emmen 1, Feyenoord 3
Excelsior 3, Fortuna Sittard 0
Go Ahead Eagles 3, FC Volendam 0
NEC Nijmegen 0, AZ Alkmaar 3
PSV Eindhoven 3, SC Heerenveen 3
RKC Waalwijk 0, FC Twente 5
Sparta 4, SC Cambuur 1
Vitesse 6, FC Groningen 0
Monday's Match
FC Eindhoven 1, Almere City FC 0
Tuesday's Matches
VVV Venlo 3, Willem II 2
NAC Breda 1, MVV Maastricht 0
Friday's Match
Almere City FC 3, FC Eindhoven 1, OT, Almere City FC advances on 3-2 aggregate
Saturday's Matches
Willem II 2, VVV Venlo 2, OT, VVV Venlo advances on 5-4 aggregate
MVV Maastricht 1, NAC Breda 4, NAC Breda advances on 5-1 aggregate
Sunday's Matches
AZ Alkmaar 1, PSV Eindhoven 2
SC Cambuur 4, RKC Waalwijk 0
Feyenoord 0, Vitesse 1
Fortuna Sittard 1, NEC Nijmegen 1
FC Groningen 0, Sparta 5
SC Heerenveen 2, Go Ahead Eagles 0
FC Twente 3, Ajax 1
FC Utrecht 3, FC Emmen 2
FC Volendam 3, Excelsior 2
Tuesday's Match
VVV Venlo vs. Almere City FC, 2 p.m.
Wednesday's Match
NAC Breda vs. FC Emmen, 12:45 p.m.
Thursday's Match
FC Utrecht vs. Sparta, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Almere City FC vs. VVV Venlo, 10:30 a.m.
FC Emmen vs. NAC Breda, 2 p.m.
Sunday's Match
Sparta vs. FC Utrecht, 2 p.m.
