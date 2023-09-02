AMSTERDAM (AP) - Results from Dutch football:
Netherlands Eredivisie
Saturday's Matches
NEC Nijmegen 3, RKC Waalwijk 0
Excelsior 2, Fortuna Sittard 2
Sunday's Matches
FC Zwolle 1, FC Utrecht 0
Feyenoord 6, Almere City FC 1
SC Heerenveen 1, Sparta 3
PSV Eindhoven vs. Go Ahead Eagles, 12:45 p.m. ppd
Friday's Match
Sparta 1, NEC Nijmegen 1
Saturday's Matches
Almere City FC 1, FC Zwolle 2
Go Ahead Eagles vs. SC Heerenveen, 12:45 p.m.
RKC Waalwijk vs. PSV Eindhoven, 2 p.m.
Heracles Almelo vs. Excelsior, 3 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
FC Utrecht vs. Feyenoord, 6:15 a.m.
Fortuna Sittard vs. Ajax, 8:30 a.m.
FC Volendam vs. FC Twente, 8:30 a.m.
Vitesse vs. AZ Alkmaar, 10:45 a.m.
