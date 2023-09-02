AMSTERDAM (AP) - Results from Dutch football:

Netherlands Eredivisie

Saturday's Matches

NEC Nijmegen 3, RKC Waalwijk 0

Excelsior 2, Fortuna Sittard 2

Sunday's Matches

FC Zwolle 1, FC Utrecht 0

Feyenoord 6, Almere City FC 1

SC Heerenveen 1, Sparta 3

PSV Eindhoven vs. Go Ahead Eagles, 12:45 p.m. ppd

Friday's Match

Sparta 1, NEC Nijmegen 1

Saturday's Matches

Almere City FC 1, FC Zwolle 2

Go Ahead Eagles vs. SC Heerenveen, 12:45 p.m.

RKC Waalwijk vs. PSV Eindhoven, 2 p.m.

Heracles Almelo vs. Excelsior, 3 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

FC Utrecht vs. Feyenoord, 6:15 a.m.

Fortuna Sittard vs. Ajax, 8:30 a.m.

FC Volendam vs. FC Twente, 8:30 a.m.

Vitesse vs. AZ Alkmaar, 10:45 a.m.

