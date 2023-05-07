AMSTERDAM (AP) - Results from Dutch football:

Netherlands Eredivisie

Friday's Match

RKC Waalwijk 4, FC Volendam 1

Saturday's Matches

Sparta 0, PSV Eindhoven 1

NEC Nijmegen 2, SC Heerenveen 3

SC Cambuur 0, FC Utrecht 3

Ajax 0, AZ Alkmaar 0

Sunday's Matches

FC Emmen 0, FC Twente 3

Excelsior 0, Feyenoord 2

Go Ahead Eagles 1, FC Groningen 1

Fortuna Sittard 2, Vitesse 0

Friday's Match

FC Twente vs. NEC Nijmegen, 2 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

FC Volendam vs. Sparta, 12:45 p.m.

SC Heerenveen vs. Excelsior, 2 p.m.

FC Utrecht vs. RKC Waalwijk, 3 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Vitesse vs. SC Cambuur, 6:15 a.m.

FC Groningen vs. Ajax, 8:30 a.m.

Feyenoord vs. Go Ahead Eagles, 10:45 a.m.

AZ Alkmaar vs. FC Emmen, 2 p.m.

PSV Eindhoven vs. Fortuna Sittard, 2 p.m.

