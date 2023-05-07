AMSTERDAM (AP) - Results from Dutch football:
Netherlands Eredivisie
Friday's Match
RKC Waalwijk 4, FC Volendam 1
Saturday's Matches
Sparta 0, PSV Eindhoven 1
NEC Nijmegen 2, SC Heerenveen 3
SC Cambuur 0, FC Utrecht 3
Ajax 0, AZ Alkmaar 0
Sunday's Matches
FC Emmen 0, FC Twente 3
Excelsior 0, Feyenoord 2
Go Ahead Eagles 1, FC Groningen 1
Fortuna Sittard 2, Vitesse 0
Friday's Match
FC Twente vs. NEC Nijmegen, 2 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
FC Volendam vs. Sparta, 12:45 p.m.
SC Heerenveen vs. Excelsior, 2 p.m.
FC Utrecht vs. RKC Waalwijk, 3 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Vitesse vs. SC Cambuur, 6:15 a.m.
FC Groningen vs. Ajax, 8:30 a.m.
Feyenoord vs. Go Ahead Eagles, 10:45 a.m.
AZ Alkmaar vs. FC Emmen, 2 p.m.
PSV Eindhoven vs. Fortuna Sittard, 2 p.m.
