AMSTERDAM (AP) - Results from Dutch football:
Netherlands Eredivisie
Saturday's Matches
NEC Nijmegen 1, Fortuna Sittard 1
Ajax 5, SC Heerenveen 0
Excelsior 2, FC Emmen 1
Sunday's Matches
FC Utrecht 1, Vitesse 0
PSV Eindhoven 1, RKC Waalwijk 0
SC Cambuur 0, FC Groningen 1
AZ Alkmaar 1, FC Twente 1
Feyenoord 3, Sparta 0
Friday's Match
FC Utrecht 0, NEC Nijmegen 0
Saturday's Matches
Sparta 2, FC Groningen 1
Vitesse 1, FC Volendam 1
RKC Waalwijk 5, SC Cambuur 1
Fortuna Sittard 1, Excelsior 0
Sunday's Matches
Go Ahead Eagles 2, FC Emmen 0
PSV Eindhoven 4, Feyenoord 3
SC Heerenveen 2, FC Twente 1
AZ Alkmaar 2, Ajax 1
Saturday's Matches
SC Cambuur vs. PSV Eindhoven, 10:30 a.m.
FC Groningen vs. AZ Alkmaar, 12:45 p.m.
Ajax vs. Go Ahead Eagles, 2 p.m.
FC Twente vs. Vitesse, 3 p.m.
