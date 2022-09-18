AMSTERDAM (AP) - Results from Dutch football:

Netherlands Eredivisie

Saturday's Matches

NEC Nijmegen 1, Fortuna Sittard 1

Ajax 5, SC Heerenveen 0

Excelsior 2, FC Emmen 1

Sunday's Matches

FC Utrecht 1, Vitesse 0

PSV Eindhoven 1, RKC Waalwijk 0

SC Cambuur 0, FC Groningen 1

AZ Alkmaar 1, FC Twente 1

Feyenoord 3, Sparta 0

Friday's Match

FC Utrecht 0, NEC Nijmegen 0

Saturday's Matches

Sparta 2, FC Groningen 1

Vitesse 1, FC Volendam 1

RKC Waalwijk 5, SC Cambuur 1

Fortuna Sittard 1, Excelsior 0

Sunday's Matches

Go Ahead Eagles 2, FC Emmen 0

PSV Eindhoven 4, Feyenoord 3

SC Heerenveen 2, FC Twente 1

AZ Alkmaar 2, Ajax 1

Saturday's Matches

SC Cambuur vs. PSV Eindhoven, 10:30 a.m.

FC Groningen vs. AZ Alkmaar, 12:45 p.m.

Ajax vs. Go Ahead Eagles, 2 p.m.

FC Twente vs. Vitesse, 3 p.m.

