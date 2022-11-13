AMSTERDAM (AP) - Results from Dutch football:
Netherlands Eredivisie
Saturday's Matches
Vitesse 0, Sparta 4
Fortuna Sittard 0, FC Emmen 1
Excelsior 0, SC Heerenveen 1
Sunday's Matches
FC Utrecht 2, FC Groningen 1
FC Twente 1, Go Ahead Eagles 1
FC Volendam 0, Feyenoord 2
Ajax 1, PSV Eindhoven 2
RKC Waalwijk 3, AZ Alkmaar 1
Wednesday's Match
Ajax 2, Vitesse 2
Thursday's Match
Feyenoord 1, SC Cambuur 0
Friday's Match
Sparta 1, FC Twente 1
Saturday's Matches
FC Volendam 0, FC Utrecht 4
FC Emmen 3, Ajax 3
PSV Eindhoven 0, AZ Alkmaar 1
Sunday's Matches
NEC Nijmegen 6, RKC Waalwijk 1
FC Groningen vs. Fortuna Sittard, 8:30 a.m.
SC Heerenveen vs. SC Cambuur, 8:30 a.m.
Feyenoord vs. Excelsior, 10:45 a.m.
Go Ahead Eagles vs. Vitesse, 2 p.m.
Friday's Match
FC Twente vs. FC Emmen, 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.