AMSTERDAM (AP) - Results from Dutch football:

Netherlands Eredivisie

Saturday's Matches

PSV Eindhoven 2, FC Utrecht 0

SC Heerenveen 3, RKC Waalwijk 1

Ajax 4, Heracles Almelo 1

FC Zwolle 1, Sparta 2

Sunday's Matches

NEC Nijmegen 3, Excelsior 4

Feyenoord 0, Fortuna Sittard 0

AZ Alkmaar 5, Go Ahead Eagles 1

Almere City FC 1, FC Twente 4

Friday's Match

Heracles Almelo 2, NEC Nijmegen 1

Saturday's Matches

Excelsior 2, Ajax 2

Vitesse 1, PSV Eindhoven 3

Fortuna Sittard 2, Almere City FC 1

Go Ahead Eagles 4, FC Volendam 1

Sunday's Matches

FC Utrecht 0, SC Heerenveen 2

Sparta 2, Feyenoord 2

FC Twente 3, FC Zwolle 1

RKC Waalwijk vs. AZ Alkmaar, 10:45 a.m.

Saturday's Matches

NEC Nijmegen vs. RKC Waalwijk, 12:45 p.m.

Excelsior vs. Fortuna Sittard, 3 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

FC Zwolle vs. FC Utrecht, 6:15 a.m.

Feyenoord vs. Almere City FC, 8:30 a.m.

SC Heerenveen vs. Sparta, 10:45 a.m.

PSV Eindhoven vs. Go Ahead Eagles, 12:45 p.m. ppd

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

