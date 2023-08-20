AMSTERDAM (AP) - Results from Dutch football:
Netherlands Eredivisie
Saturday's Matches
PSV Eindhoven 2, FC Utrecht 0
SC Heerenveen 3, RKC Waalwijk 1
Ajax 4, Heracles Almelo 1
FC Zwolle 1, Sparta 2
Sunday's Matches
NEC Nijmegen 3, Excelsior 4
Feyenoord 0, Fortuna Sittard 0
AZ Alkmaar 5, Go Ahead Eagles 1
Almere City FC 1, FC Twente 4
Friday's Match
Heracles Almelo 2, NEC Nijmegen 1
Saturday's Matches
Excelsior 2, Ajax 2
Vitesse 1, PSV Eindhoven 3
Fortuna Sittard 2, Almere City FC 1
Go Ahead Eagles 4, FC Volendam 1
Sunday's Matches
FC Utrecht 0, SC Heerenveen 2
Sparta 2, Feyenoord 2
FC Twente 3, FC Zwolle 1
RKC Waalwijk vs. AZ Alkmaar, 10:45 a.m.
Saturday's Matches
NEC Nijmegen vs. RKC Waalwijk, 12:45 p.m.
Excelsior vs. Fortuna Sittard, 3 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
FC Zwolle vs. FC Utrecht, 6:15 a.m.
Feyenoord vs. Almere City FC, 8:30 a.m.
SC Heerenveen vs. Sparta, 10:45 a.m.
PSV Eindhoven vs. Go Ahead Eagles, 12:45 p.m. ppd
