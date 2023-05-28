Eredivisie
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Feyenoord
|34
|25
|7
|2
|81
|30
|82
|PSV Eindhoven
|34
|23
|6
|5
|89
|40
|75
|Ajax
|34
|20
|9
|5
|86
|38
|69
|AZ Alkmaar
|34
|20
|7
|7
|68
|35
|67
|FC Twente
|34
|18
|10
|6
|66
|27
|64
|Sparta
|34
|17
|8
|9
|60
|37
|59
|FC Utrecht
|34
|15
|9
|10
|55
|50
|54
|SC Heerenveen
|34
|12
|10
|12
|44
|50
|46
|RKC Waalwijk
|34
|11
|8
|15
|50
|64
|41
|Vitesse
|34
|10
|10
|14
|45
|50
|40
|Go Ahead Eagles
|34
|10
|10
|14
|46
|56
|40
|NEC Nijmegen
|34
|8
|15
|11
|42
|45
|39
|Fortuna Sittard
|34
|10
|6
|18
|39
|62
|36
|FC Volendam
|34
|10
|6
|18
|42
|71
|36
|Excelsior
|34
|9
|5
|20
|32
|71
|32
|FC Emmen
|34
|6
|10
|18
|33
|65
|28
|SC Cambuur
|34
|5
|4
|25
|26
|69
|19
|FC Groningen
|34
|4
|6
|24
|31
|75
|18
Sunday, May 21
Ajax 3, FC Utrecht 1
FC Emmen 1, Feyenoord 3
Excelsior 3, Fortuna Sittard 0
Go Ahead Eagles 3, FC Volendam 0
NEC Nijmegen 0, AZ Alkmaar 3
PSV Eindhoven 3, SC Heerenveen 3
RKC Waalwijk 0, FC Twente 5
Sparta 4, SC Cambuur 1
Vitesse 6, FC Groningen 0
Monday, May 22
FC Eindhoven 1, Almere City FC 0
Tuesday, May 23
VVV Venlo 3, Willem II 2
NAC Breda 1, MVV Maastricht 0
Friday, May 26
Almere City FC 3, FC Eindhoven 1, OT, Almere City FC advances on 3-2 aggregate
Saturday, May 27
Willem II 2, VVV Venlo 2, OT, VVV Venlo advances on 5-4 aggregate
MVV Maastricht 1, NAC Breda 4, NAC Breda advances on 5-1 aggregate
Sunday, May 28
AZ Alkmaar 1, PSV Eindhoven 2
SC Cambuur 4, RKC Waalwijk 0
Feyenoord 0, Vitesse 1
Fortuna Sittard 1, NEC Nijmegen 1
FC Groningen 0, Sparta 5
SC Heerenveen 2, Go Ahead Eagles 0
FC Twente 3, Ajax 1
FC Utrecht 3, FC Emmen 2
FC Volendam 3, Excelsior 2
Tuesday, May 30
VVV Venlo vs. Almere City FC, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, May 31
NAC Breda vs. FC Emmen, 12:45 p.m.
Thursday, June 1
FC Utrecht vs. Sparta, 3 p.m.
Saturday, June 3
Almere City FC vs. VVV Venlo, 10:30 a.m.
FC Emmen vs. NAC Breda, 2 p.m.
Sunday, June 4
Sparta vs. FC Utrecht, 2 p.m.
