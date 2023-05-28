Eredivisie

GPWDLGFGAPts
Feyenoord342572813082
PSV Eindhoven342365894075
Ajax342095863869
AZ Alkmaar342077683567
FC Twente3418106662764
Sparta341789603759
FC Utrecht3415910555054
SC Heerenveen34121012445046
RKC Waalwijk3411815506441
Vitesse34101014455040
Go Ahead Eagles34101014465640
NEC Nijmegen3481511424539
Fortuna Sittard3410618396236
FC Volendam3410618427136
Excelsior349520327132
FC Emmen3461018336528
SC Cambuur345425266919
FC Groningen344624317518

Sunday, May 21

Ajax 3, FC Utrecht 1

FC Emmen 1, Feyenoord 3

Excelsior 3, Fortuna Sittard 0

Go Ahead Eagles 3, FC Volendam 0

NEC Nijmegen 0, AZ Alkmaar 3

PSV Eindhoven 3, SC Heerenveen 3

RKC Waalwijk 0, FC Twente 5

Sparta 4, SC Cambuur 1

Vitesse 6, FC Groningen 0

Monday, May 22

FC Eindhoven 1, Almere City FC 0

Tuesday, May 23

VVV Venlo 3, Willem II 2

NAC Breda 1, MVV Maastricht 0

Friday, May 26

Almere City FC 3, FC Eindhoven 1, OT, Almere City FC advances on 3-2 aggregate

Saturday, May 27

Willem II 2, VVV Venlo 2, OT, VVV Venlo advances on 5-4 aggregate

MVV Maastricht 1, NAC Breda 4, NAC Breda advances on 5-1 aggregate

Sunday, May 28

AZ Alkmaar 1, PSV Eindhoven 2

SC Cambuur 4, RKC Waalwijk 0

Feyenoord 0, Vitesse 1

Fortuna Sittard 1, NEC Nijmegen 1

FC Groningen 0, Sparta 5

SC Heerenveen 2, Go Ahead Eagles 0

FC Twente 3, Ajax 1

FC Utrecht 3, FC Emmen 2

FC Volendam 3, Excelsior 2

Tuesday, May 30

VVV Venlo vs. Almere City FC, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31

NAC Breda vs. FC Emmen, 12:45 p.m.

Thursday, June 1

FC Utrecht vs. Sparta, 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Almere City FC vs. VVV Venlo, 10:30 a.m.

FC Emmen vs. NAC Breda, 2 p.m.

Sunday, June 4

Sparta vs. FC Utrecht, 2 p.m.

