|E. Illinois
|14
|10
|0
|11
|—
|35
|Murray St.
|7
|7
|0
|7
|—
|21
First Quarter
MURR_Dallas 12 pass from Stinson (Baum kick), 09:28
EIU_Shoffner 1 run (Galloway kick), 06:41
EIU_Thomas 2 pass from Shoffner (Galloway kick), 02:04
Second Quarter
MURR_Shields 28 pass from Stinson (Baum kick), 12:44
EIU_FG Galloway 25, 06:56
EIU_Young 36 run (Galloway kick), 00:58
Fourth Quarter
MURR_Brooks 6 pass from Stinson (Baum kick), 12:11
EIU_FG Galloway 32, 06:23
EIU_Shoffner 8 run (Hill pass from O'Brien), 02:46
|EIU
|MURR
|First downs
|22
|22
|Rushes-yards
|52-339
|23-73
|Passing
|69
|334
|Comp-Att-Int
|6-15-0
|28-46-4
|Return Yards
|79
|56
|Punts-Avg.
|4-41.5
|4-42.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Penalty-Yards
|2-10
|7-65
|Time of Possession
|31:26
|28:34
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_E. Illinois, Ke. Young 8-160, Do. Shoffner 17-88, Ja. Benefield 15-65, Ma. Pierre 9-26, Jo. O'Brien 2-1, Team 1-(minus 1). Murray St., Ja. Northington 16-64, Da. Witherspoon 5-10, Co. Jones 1-3, Ja. Stinson 1-(minus 4).
PASSING_E. Illinois, Do. Shoffner 5-14-0-74, Jo. O'Brien 1-1-0-(minus 5). Murray St., Ja. Stinson 28-46-4-334.
RECEIVING_E. Illinois, Ju. Thomas 3-46, Ni. Hill 1-16, Ja. Benefield 2-7. Murray St., De. Dallas 9-97, Ta. Shields 4-76, La. Brooks 6-53, Ja. Saathoff 3-43, Co. McDowell 2-33, De. Britten 1-14, Ja. Northington 2-12, Da. Witherspoon 1-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.