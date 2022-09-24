E. Illinois141001135
Murray St.770721

First Quarter

MURR_Dallas 12 pass from Stinson (Baum kick), 09:28

EIU_Shoffner 1 run (Galloway kick), 06:41

EIU_Thomas 2 pass from Shoffner (Galloway kick), 02:04

Second Quarter

MURR_Shields 28 pass from Stinson (Baum kick), 12:44

EIU_FG Galloway 25, 06:56

EIU_Young 36 run (Galloway kick), 00:58

Fourth Quarter

MURR_Brooks 6 pass from Stinson (Baum kick), 12:11

EIU_FG Galloway 32, 06:23

EIU_Shoffner 8 run (Hill pass from O'Brien), 02:46

EIUMURR
First downs2222
Rushes-yards52-33923-73
Passing69334
Comp-Att-Int6-15-028-46-4
Return Yards7956
Punts-Avg.4-41.54-42.2
Fumbles-Lost2-01-1
Penalty-Yards2-107-65
Time of Possession31:2628:34

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_E. Illinois, Ke. Young 8-160, Do. Shoffner 17-88, Ja. Benefield 15-65, Ma. Pierre 9-26, Jo. O'Brien 2-1, Team 1-(minus 1). Murray St., Ja. Northington 16-64, Da. Witherspoon 5-10, Co. Jones 1-3, Ja. Stinson 1-(minus 4).

PASSING_E. Illinois, Do. Shoffner 5-14-0-74, Jo. O'Brien 1-1-0-(minus 5). Murray St., Ja. Stinson 28-46-4-334.

RECEIVING_E. Illinois, Ju. Thomas 3-46, Ni. Hill 1-16, Ja. Benefield 2-7. Murray St., De. Dallas 9-97, Ta. Shields 4-76, La. Brooks 6-53, Ja. Saathoff 3-43, Co. McDowell 2-33, De. Britten 1-14, Ja. Northington 2-12, Da. Witherspoon 1-6.

