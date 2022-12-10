BOYCE (0-2)
Wolfe 0-2 0-0 0, Ty.Nauert 5-8 2-2 15, Shaw 1-4 3-4 5, Madeira 6-12 2-2 18, Quinley 1-5 1-2 4, Epifano 3-7 0-0 6, Doss 3-5 0-0 9, Stone 4-6 1-2 10, Tr.Nauert 2-2 1-3 5, Torres 0-3 1-2 1, Smith 2-4 2-2 6, Judd 0-2 0-0 0, Schippert 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 13-19 79.
E. KENTUCKY (5-5)
Cozart 6-8 1-2 13, Moreno 12-23 0-0 35, Comer 1-2 0-0 3, Robb 4-9 0-1 10, Blanton 3-8 4-6 10, Walker 7-11 4-4 21, Kapiti 6-7 0-1 13, Jackson 5-6 0-2 11, Ukomadu 5-10 0-0 11, Holt 1-3 0-0 3, Buttry 2-4 0-0 6, Wardy 1-1 0-0 2, Martin 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 54-93 9-16 140.
Halftime_E. Kentucky 69-43. 3-Point Goals_Boyce 12-25 (Madeira 4-6, Doss 3-3, Ty.Nauert 3-4, Quinley 1-2, Stone 1-3, Epifano 0-1, Judd 0-1, Smith 0-1, Wolfe 0-1, Torres 0-3), E. Kentucky 23-50 (Moreno 11-22, Walker 3-5, Buttry 2-4, Robb 2-6, Kapiti 1-1, Comer 1-2, Jackson 1-2, Holt 1-3, Ukomadu 1-4, Blanton 0-1). Rebounds_Boyce 30 (Madeira 5), E. Kentucky 45 (Cozart 8). Assists_Boyce 17 (Madeira 5), E. Kentucky 34 (Walker 8). Total Fouls_Boyce 10, E. Kentucky 17. A_2,881 (6,500).
