Charleston Southern0100717
E. Kentucky16017740

First Quarter

EKY_FG Nations 24, 09:58

EKY_Smith 8 pass from McKinney (kick blocked), 06:18

EKY_Allen 39 pass from McKinney (Nations kick), 00:46

Second Quarter

CHSO_FG Babbush 57, 06:32

CHSO_Davis 28 pass from Malmgren (Babbush kick), 00:55

Third Quarter

EKY_FG Nations 32, 08:36

EKY_Magloire 8 run (Nations kick), 04:57

EKY_Higgins 41 pass from McKinney (Nations kick), 01:43

Fourth Quarter

EKY_Mitchell 5 pass from McKinney (Nations kick), 05:54

CHSO_S.Anderson 40 pass from Bess (Babbush kick), 02:43

CHSOEKY
First downs1818
Rushes-yards32-6835-96
Passing257352
Comp-Att-Int21-39-220-29-1
Return Yards6070
Punts-Avg.5-39.63-47.7
Fumbles-Lost2-00-0
Penalty-Yards1-56-60
Time of Possession28:2031:40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Charleston Southern, TJ. Ruff 17-39, Ro. Hawkins 8-33, Team 2-16, Vi. Davis 1-0, Is. Bess 1-(minus 1), Ro. Malmgren 3-(minus 19). E. Kentucky, Ky. Magloire 17-64, Br. Sloan 12-39, Team 1-0, Pa. McKinney 5-(minus 7).

PASSING_Charleston Southern, Ro. Malmgren 18-33-2-200, Is. Bess 3-6-0-57. E. Kentucky, Pa. McKinney 20-29-1-352.

RECEIVING_Charleston Southern, Se. Anderson 5-97, Vi. Davis 7-60, TJ. Ruff 3-38, Ka. Anderson 2-31, Ca. Jordan 1-24, Ro. Hawkins 2-10, Da. Driskell 1-(minus 3). E. Kentucky, Ja. Higgins 7-185, Da. Allen 3-60, Ja. Smith 3-42, Jo. Sewell 1-28, Co. McCoy 2-18, Jy. Mitchell 2-13, Br. Sloan 1-5, Qu. Pringle 1-1.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

