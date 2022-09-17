|Charleston Southern
|0
|10
|0
|7
|—
|17
|E. Kentucky
|16
|0
|17
|7
|—
|40
First Quarter
EKY_FG Nations 24, 09:58
EKY_Smith 8 pass from McKinney (kick blocked), 06:18
EKY_Allen 39 pass from McKinney (Nations kick), 00:46
Second Quarter
CHSO_FG Babbush 57, 06:32
CHSO_Davis 28 pass from Malmgren (Babbush kick), 00:55
Third Quarter
EKY_FG Nations 32, 08:36
EKY_Magloire 8 run (Nations kick), 04:57
EKY_Higgins 41 pass from McKinney (Nations kick), 01:43
Fourth Quarter
EKY_Mitchell 5 pass from McKinney (Nations kick), 05:54
CHSO_S.Anderson 40 pass from Bess (Babbush kick), 02:43
|CHSO
|EKY
|First downs
|18
|18
|Rushes-yards
|32-68
|35-96
|Passing
|257
|352
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-39-2
|20-29-1
|Return Yards
|60
|70
|Punts-Avg.
|5-39.6
|3-47.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Penalty-Yards
|1-5
|6-60
|Time of Possession
|28:20
|31:40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Charleston Southern, TJ. Ruff 17-39, Ro. Hawkins 8-33, Team 2-16, Vi. Davis 1-0, Is. Bess 1-(minus 1), Ro. Malmgren 3-(minus 19). E. Kentucky, Ky. Magloire 17-64, Br. Sloan 12-39, Team 1-0, Pa. McKinney 5-(minus 7).
PASSING_Charleston Southern, Ro. Malmgren 18-33-2-200, Is. Bess 3-6-0-57. E. Kentucky, Pa. McKinney 20-29-1-352.
RECEIVING_Charleston Southern, Se. Anderson 5-97, Vi. Davis 7-60, TJ. Ruff 3-38, Ka. Anderson 2-31, Ca. Jordan 1-24, Ro. Hawkins 2-10, Da. Driskell 1-(minus 3). E. Kentucky, Ja. Higgins 7-185, Da. Allen 3-60, Ja. Smith 3-42, Jo. Sewell 1-28, Co. McCoy 2-18, Jy. Mitchell 2-13, Br. Sloan 1-5, Qu. Pringle 1-1.
