N. Alabama147141853
E. Kentucky72871456

First Quarter

UNA_Walters 18 run (Contorno kick), 12:01

EKY_McCoy 37 pass from McKinney (Nations kick), 08:50

UNA_Lacey 10 pass from Walters (Contorno kick), 03:05

Second Quarter

EKY_Sloan 1 run (Nations kick), 14:57

EKY_McKinney 3 run (Nations kick), 09:11

EKY_Sloan 8 pass from McKinney (Nations kick), 07:11

UNA_Powell 9 run (Contorno kick), 02:55

EKY_Sewell 20 pass from McKinney (Nations kick), 01:00

Third Quarter

UNA_Powell 8 run (Contorno kick), 09:01

EKY_Carter 1 run (Nations kick), 05:39

UNA_Powell 39 run (Contorno kick), 01:37

Fourth Quarter

UNA_FG Contorno 43, 12:28

EKY_McCoy 18 pass from McKinney (Nations kick), 08:47

UNA_Lacey 20 pass from Walters (Luke pass from Walters), 05:06

UNA_Kenebrew 20 pass from Walters (Contorno kick), 01:13

EKY_McCoy 6 pass from McKinney (Nations kick), 00:08

UNAEKY
First downs3124
Rushes-yards50-35630-158
Passing215310
Comp-Att-Int17-26-122-33-0
Return Yards43113
Punts-Avg.2-31.03-36.7
Fumbles-Lost0-01-0
Penalty-Yards6-553-45
Time of Possession34:2425:36

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N. Alabama, Sh. Powell 29-218, De. Lacey 8-71, No. Walters 11-60, Ca. Collier 2-7. E. Kentucky, Pa. McKinney 6-65, Br. Sloan 15-54, Jo. Carter 9-39.

PASSING_N. Alabama, No. Walters 17-26-1-215. E. Kentucky, Pa. McKinney 22-33-0-310.

RECEIVING_N. Alabama, Sh. Powell 4-63, Co. Hall 2-48, Ta. Kenebrew 2-46, De. Lacey 6-43, Ka. Heatherly 1-8, E.J. Rogers 1-8, Ca. Collier 1-0, No. Walters 0-(minus 1). E. Kentucky, Co. McCoy 7-145, Br. Sloan 3-54, Jo. Sewell 4-47, Ja. Smith 3-31, Jo. Carter 2-21, Jy. Mitchell 1-6, Mo. Edwards Jr. 1-4, Ja. Higgins 1-2.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you