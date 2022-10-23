|N. Alabama
|14
|7
|14
|18
|—
|53
|E. Kentucky
|7
|28
|7
|14
|—
|56
First Quarter
UNA_Walters 18 run (Contorno kick), 12:01
EKY_McCoy 37 pass from McKinney (Nations kick), 08:50
UNA_Lacey 10 pass from Walters (Contorno kick), 03:05
Second Quarter
EKY_Sloan 1 run (Nations kick), 14:57
EKY_McKinney 3 run (Nations kick), 09:11
EKY_Sloan 8 pass from McKinney (Nations kick), 07:11
UNA_Powell 9 run (Contorno kick), 02:55
EKY_Sewell 20 pass from McKinney (Nations kick), 01:00
Third Quarter
UNA_Powell 8 run (Contorno kick), 09:01
EKY_Carter 1 run (Nations kick), 05:39
UNA_Powell 39 run (Contorno kick), 01:37
Fourth Quarter
UNA_FG Contorno 43, 12:28
EKY_McCoy 18 pass from McKinney (Nations kick), 08:47
UNA_Lacey 20 pass from Walters (Luke pass from Walters), 05:06
UNA_Kenebrew 20 pass from Walters (Contorno kick), 01:13
EKY_McCoy 6 pass from McKinney (Nations kick), 00:08
|UNA
|EKY
|First downs
|31
|24
|Rushes-yards
|50-356
|30-158
|Passing
|215
|310
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-26-1
|22-33-0
|Return Yards
|43
|113
|Punts-Avg.
|2-31.0
|3-36.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalty-Yards
|6-55
|3-45
|Time of Possession
|34:24
|25:36
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_N. Alabama, Sh. Powell 29-218, De. Lacey 8-71, No. Walters 11-60, Ca. Collier 2-7. E. Kentucky, Pa. McKinney 6-65, Br. Sloan 15-54, Jo. Carter 9-39.
PASSING_N. Alabama, No. Walters 17-26-1-215. E. Kentucky, Pa. McKinney 22-33-0-310.
RECEIVING_N. Alabama, Sh. Powell 4-63, Co. Hall 2-48, Ta. Kenebrew 2-46, De. Lacey 6-43, Ka. Heatherly 1-8, E.J. Rogers 1-8, Ca. Collier 1-0, No. Walters 0-(minus 1). E. Kentucky, Co. McCoy 7-145, Br. Sloan 3-54, Jo. Sewell 4-47, Ja. Smith 3-31, Jo. Carter 2-21, Jy. Mitchell 1-6, Mo. Edwards Jr. 1-4, Ja. Higgins 1-2.
