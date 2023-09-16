|Umass
First Quarter
EMU_FG Gomez 40, 2:31.
Second Quarter
EMU_Ja.Jackson 55 run (Gomez kick), 11:12.
MASS_FG Carson 48, :16.
Third Quarter
MASS_Campiotti 13 pass from Davis (Carson kick), 5:19.
Fourth Quarter
EMU_FG Gomez 45, 14:06.
MASS_Lynch-Adams 8 run (Carson kick), 2:42.
EMU_El-Zayat 50 pass from A.Smith (kick failed), 1:20.
A_16,138.
|MASS
|EMU
|First downs
|23
|14
|Total Net Yards
|464
|371
|Rushes-yards
|34-124
|26-214
|Passing
|340
|157
|Punt Returns
|1-1
|2-19
|Kickoff Returns
|4-55
|2-30
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|3-22
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-41-3
|13-26-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-22
|2-9
|Punts
|4-47.0
|7-45.857
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-81
|10-100
|Time of Possession
|32:36
|27:24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Umass, Lynch-Adams 26-129, Pope 1-11, Simpson 1-5, Desrosiers 2-2, Davis 4-(minus 23). E. Michigan, S.Evans 8-89, Ja.Jackson 12-83, A.Smith 4-45, (Team) 2-(minus 3).
PASSING_Umass, Davis 23-41-3-340. E. Michigan, A.Smith 13-26-0-157.
RECEIVING_Umass, Harris 6-62, Simpson 4-101, Desrosiers 3-61, Campiotti 3-52, Geo.Johnson 3-37, Lynch-Adams 2-16, Wells 1-13, Ross 1-(minus 2). E. Michigan, El-Zayat 3-62, Knue 3-25, Daniels 2-39, Mitchell 2-16, Ja.Jackson 1-6, Getzinger 1-5, Swinton 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
