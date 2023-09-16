Umass037717
E. Michigan370919

First Quarter

EMU_FG Gomez 40, 2:31.

Second Quarter

EMU_Ja.Jackson 55 run (Gomez kick), 11:12.

MASS_FG Carson 48, :16.

Third Quarter

MASS_Campiotti 13 pass from Davis (Carson kick), 5:19.

Fourth Quarter

EMU_FG Gomez 45, 14:06.

MASS_Lynch-Adams 8 run (Carson kick), 2:42.

EMU_El-Zayat 50 pass from A.Smith (kick failed), 1:20.

A_16,138.

MASSEMU
First downs2314
Total Net Yards464371
Rushes-yards34-12426-214
Passing340157
Punt Returns1-12-19
Kickoff Returns4-552-30
Interceptions Ret.0-03-22
Comp-Att-Int23-41-313-26-0
Sacked-Yards Lost3-222-9
Punts4-47.07-45.857
Fumbles-Lost3-11-1
Penalties-Yards7-8110-100
Time of Possession32:3627:24

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Umass, Lynch-Adams 26-129, Pope 1-11, Simpson 1-5, Desrosiers 2-2, Davis 4-(minus 23). E. Michigan, S.Evans 8-89, Ja.Jackson 12-83, A.Smith 4-45, (Team) 2-(minus 3).

PASSING_Umass, Davis 23-41-3-340. E. Michigan, A.Smith 13-26-0-157.

RECEIVING_Umass, Harris 6-62, Simpson 4-101, Desrosiers 3-61, Campiotti 3-52, Geo.Johnson 3-37, Lynch-Adams 2-16, Wells 1-13, Ross 1-(minus 2). E. Michigan, El-Zayat 3-62, Knue 3-25, Daniels 2-39, Mitchell 2-16, Ja.Jackson 1-6, Getzinger 1-5, Swinton 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

