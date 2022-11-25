|Cent. Michigan
|7
|6
|0
|6
|—
|19
|E. Michigan
|14
|0
|14
|10
|—
|38
First Quarter
EMU_Knue 28 pass from Powell (Gomez kick), 10:12.
CMU_Emanuel 1 run (Meeder kick), 6:21.
EMU_S.Evans 15 run (Gomez kick), 4:00.
Second Quarter
CMU_Emanuel 35 run (kick failed), 13:05.
Third Quarter
EMU_Paaske 9 pass from Powell (Gomez kick), 8:49.
EMU_Drummond 21 pass from Powell (Gomez kick), :00.
Fourth Quarter
EMU_FG Gomez 31, 5:04.
CMU_Emanuel 1 run (pass failed), 3:59.
EMU_Powell 11 run (Gomez kick), 2:30.
A_14,213.
|CMU
|EMU
|First downs
|15
|27
|Total Net Yards
|229
|437
|Rushes-yards
|36-161
|42-171
|Passing
|68
|266
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|5-118
|2-29
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|3-53
|Comp-Att-Int
|7-17-3
|24-36-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-34
|2-18
|Punts
|6-39.833
|4-46.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-55
|13-140
|Time of Possession
|23:22
|36:38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cent. Michigan, Emanuel 16-75, Lukes 4-48, Nichols 6-20, Bauer 10-18. E. Michigan, S.Evans 23-135, Ja.Jackson 13-33, Powell 4-5, Foor 1-0, (Team) 1-(minus 2).
PASSING_Cent. Michigan, Bauer 7-15-3-68, Emanuel 0-2-0-0. E. Michigan, Powell 24-36-0-266.
RECEIVING_Cent. Michigan, McGaughy 2-32, Conley 1-13, C.Carriere 1-11, C.Parker 1-9, Jackson 1-3, Nichols 1-0. E. Michigan, Drummond 4-60, Oakes 4-50, Knue 4-49, Lassiter 4-39, Beydoun 3-30, Paaske 3-24, S.Evans 2-14.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_E. Michigan, Gomez 45.
