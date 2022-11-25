Cent. Michigan760619
E. Michigan140141038

First Quarter

EMU_Knue 28 pass from Powell (Gomez kick), 10:12.

CMU_Emanuel 1 run (Meeder kick), 6:21.

EMU_S.Evans 15 run (Gomez kick), 4:00.

Second Quarter

CMU_Emanuel 35 run (kick failed), 13:05.

Third Quarter

EMU_Paaske 9 pass from Powell (Gomez kick), 8:49.

EMU_Drummond 21 pass from Powell (Gomez kick), :00.

Fourth Quarter

EMU_FG Gomez 31, 5:04.

CMU_Emanuel 1 run (pass failed), 3:59.

EMU_Powell 11 run (Gomez kick), 2:30.

A_14,213.

CMUEMU
First downs1527
Total Net Yards229437
Rushes-yards36-16142-171
Passing68266
Punt Returns1-00-0
Kickoff Returns5-1182-29
Interceptions Ret.0-03-53
Comp-Att-Int7-17-324-36-0
Sacked-Yards Lost5-342-18
Punts6-39.8334-46.0
Fumbles-Lost0-02-0
Penalties-Yards7-5513-140
Time of Possession23:2236:38

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cent. Michigan, Emanuel 16-75, Lukes 4-48, Nichols 6-20, Bauer 10-18. E. Michigan, S.Evans 23-135, Ja.Jackson 13-33, Powell 4-5, Foor 1-0, (Team) 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Cent. Michigan, Bauer 7-15-3-68, Emanuel 0-2-0-0. E. Michigan, Powell 24-36-0-266.

RECEIVING_Cent. Michigan, McGaughy 2-32, Conley 1-13, C.Carriere 1-11, C.Parker 1-9, Jackson 1-3, Nichols 1-0. E. Michigan, Drummond 4-60, Oakes 4-50, Knue 4-49, Lassiter 4-39, Beydoun 3-30, Paaske 3-24, S.Evans 2-14.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_E. Michigan, Gomez 45.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

