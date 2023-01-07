CENT. MICHIGAN (6-9)
Ajiboye 2-3 2-2 6, Harding 4-8 6-8 15, Bass 3-8 3-4 11, Majerle 2-8 0-0 6, Taylor 6-18 1-3 13, Stafl 0-2 1-3 1, McCaskill 2-3 0-0 4, Pavrette 0-1 0-0 0, Drummond 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 13-20 56.
E. MICHIGAN (4-11)
Bates 10-20 4-5 26, Golson 1-3 3-5 5, Randle 1-2 2-2 4, Acuff 2-7 2-2 7, Farrakhan 2-8 4-4 8, Billingsley 0-4 0-1 0, Geeter 2-2 2-2 6, Jihad 1-4 0-0 2, Lovejoy 1-3 2-4 4, Savicevic 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 20-54 19-26 62.
Halftime_Cent. Michigan 30-18. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Michigan 5-18 (Majerle 2-5, Bass 2-6, Harding 1-3, Taylor 0-4), E. Michigan 3-22 (Bates 2-9, Acuff 1-6, Lovejoy 0-1, Savicevic 0-1, Jihad 0-2, Farrakhan 0-3). Rebounds_Cent. Michigan 41 (Taylor 10), E. Michigan 24 (Bates 10). Assists_Cent. Michigan 10 (Bass 5), E. Michigan 3 (Acuff 2). Total Fouls_Cent. Michigan 22, E. Michigan 23. A_2,531 (8,824).
