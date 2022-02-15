E. MICHIGAN (9-16)
N.Scott 3-8 2-2 10, Njie 5-7 0-1 10, Farrakhan 9-17 5-5 24, Savicevic 1-5 0-0 3, Spottsville 3-5 3-3 9, M.Scott 2-6 0-1 6, Binelli 3-5 0-1 9, Golson 1-3 0-0 2, Okongo 1-1 0-0 2, Rice 0-0 0-0 0, Ballard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 10-13 75.
CENT. MICHIGAN (6-17)
Bissainthe 3-9 3-4 9, Pavrette 1-2 0-0 2, Healy 4-11 2-2 12, Miller 8-17 6-7 23, Taylor 2-5 0-0 5, Henderson 6-12 0-0 14, Webb 0-0 0-0 0, Stafl 1-4 3-4 5. Totals 25-60 14-17 70.
Halftime_E. Michigan 43-30. 3-Point Goals_E. Michigan 9-24 (Binelli 3-5, M.Scott 2-5, N.Scott 2-7, Farrakhan 1-3, Savicevic 1-4), Cent. Michigan 6-20 (Henderson 2-4, Healy 2-7, Miller 1-2, Taylor 1-2, Stafl 0-1, Bissainthe 0-4). Fouled Out_Taylor. Rebounds_E. Michigan 32 (Njie, Savicevic, Spottsville 5), Cent. Michigan 29 (Taylor 7). Assists_E. Michigan 14 (Farrakhan 4), Cent. Michigan 12 (Miller 5). Total Fouls_E. Michigan 16, Cent. Michigan 19. A_1,253 (5,300).