WAYNE ST. (MICH.) (0-1)
Lewis 2-6 1-2 5, Talbot 0-1 0-2 0, Harris 6-15 2-3 17, Lennox 2-7 6-7 10, Williams 1-5 1-2 3, Jackson 3-6 2-3 9, Coffey 1-2 0-0 2, Grant 4-5 0-0 11, Esman 1-1 0-0 2, Mutebi 2-2 0-0 4, Gordon 1-1 0-0 3, Lohr 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 12-19 66.
E. MICHIGAN (1-0)
Billingsley 7-10 0-0 16, Geeter 5-10 0-1 10, Acuff 1-11 2-2 4, Farrakhan 5-10 0-0 12, Lovejoy 6-10 6-6 18, Savicevic 0-2 0-0 0, Golson 5-7 0-0 12, Pranger 0-2 0-0 0, Randle 0-1 0-0 0, Ballard 0-1 0-0 0, Jihad 1-1 0-0 3, Ketterhagen 0-2 0-0 0, Wells 0-0 0-0 0, Zaher 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-67 8-9 75.
Halftime_E. Michigan 35-20. 3-Point Goals_Wayne St. (Mich.) 8-23 (Grant 3-4, Harris 3-9, Gordon 1-1, Jackson 1-1, Williams 0-1, Lennox 0-3, Lewis 0-4), E. Michigan 7-18 (Golson 2-2, Billingsley 2-3, Farrakhan 2-3, Jihad 1-1, Ballard 0-1, Ketterhagen 0-1, Savicevic 0-1, Pranger 0-2, Acuff 0-4). Fouled Out_Coffey. Rebounds_Wayne St. (Mich.) 33 (Harris 9), E. Michigan 29 (Geeter 8). Assists_Wayne St. (Mich.) 6 (Lewis, Coffey, Grant 2), E. Michigan 11 (Savicevic 4). Total Fouls_Wayne St. (Mich.) 16, E. Michigan 17. A_4,677 (8,824).
