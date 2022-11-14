E. WASHINGTON (1-3)
Allegri 3-9 5-5 14, Price 0-3 2-2 2, Davis 5-7 2-2 14, Stroud 4-9 1-2 11, Venters 1-10 3-5 6, Erikstrup 2-5 1-2 5, Ca.Jones 1-1 1-2 3, Coward 1-3 3-6 5, Harper 0-0 0-0 0, Magnuson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-47 18-26 60.
MVSU (0-4)
Stredic 5-12 1-5 11, Barber 2-6 0-0 4, Collins 4-12 4-4 15, Washington 4-8 1-1 11, Gipson 2-9 1-1 5, Hamilton 0-1 0-0 0, Minton 1-2 0-0 2, Waller 0-1 0-0 0, Waldon 1-1 0-0 2, Ivory 0-1 0-0 0, Umoh 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 7-11 52.
Halftime_MVSU 28-26. 3-Point Goals_E. Washington 8-26 (Allegri 3-8, Davis 2-3, Stroud 2-4, Venters 1-8, Coward 0-1, Price 0-2), MVSU 5-14 (Collins 3-5, Washington 2-4, Gipson 0-1, Minton 0-1, Waller 0-1, Barber 0-2). Rebounds_E. Washington 42 (Price 9), MVSU 24 (Stredic 5). Assists_E. Washington 12 (Allegri, Price 3), MVSU 4 (Barber 2). Total Fouls_E. Washington 15, MVSU 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.