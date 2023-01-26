IDAHO ST. (7-14)
Nagle 1-4 0-0 2, Parker 8-15 2-3 18, Mackenzie 3-9 0-0 8, Smellie 2-5 2-2 7, Tomley 2-9 0-0 5, Arington 4-8 1-1 11, Carr 2-3 1-2 5, Lee 2-5 0-0 4, Chang 0-1 0-0 0, Burgin 1-2 2-4 5, Hansen 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 26-62 9-13 68.
E. WASHINGTON (15-7)
Allegri 7-10 1-1 17, Jones 3-6 2-2 10, Price 2-4 2-3 6, Davis 3-11 2-3 8, Venters 7-12 1-2 16, Coward 1-2 4-4 6, Stroud 3-5 2-2 9, Erikstrup 2-4 2-2 6, Magnuson 0-0 0-1 0, George 1-2 1-1 3, Harper 0-1 0-0 0, Veening 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 17-21 81.
Halftime_Idaho St. 30-28. 3-Point Goals_Idaho St. 7-28 (Arington 2-5, Mackenzie 2-7, Burgin 1-2, Smellie 1-3, Tomley 1-7, Carr 0-1, Chang 0-1, Nagle 0-1, Parker 0-1), E. Washington 6-24 (Allegri 2-4, Jones 2-5, Stroud 1-2, Venters 1-6, Coward 0-1, Erikstrup 0-1, Price 0-1, Davis 0-4). Fouled Out_Erikstrup. Rebounds_Idaho St. 24 (Parker, Smellie 5), E. Washington 38 (Price 10). Assists_Idaho St. 12 (Tomley, Arington 3), E. Washington 15 (Davis 4). Total Fouls_Idaho St. 16, E. Washington 17. A_1,613 (6,000).
