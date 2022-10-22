|UCF
|0
|3
|7
|3
|—
|13
|East Carolina
|3
|14
|7
|10
|—
|34
First Quarter
ECU_FG Conrad 28, 2:00.
Second Quarter
ECU_Ahlers 3 run (Conrad kick), 7:46.
ECU_C.Johnson 39 pass from Ahlers (Conrad kick), :49.
UCF_FG Boomer 27, :00.
Third Quarter
UCF_Bowser 3 run (Boomer kick), 10:28.
ECU_Mitchell 6 run (Conrad kick), 6:23.
Fourth Quarter
ECU_FG Conrad 26, 12:51.
UCF_FG Boomer 36, 3:36.
ECU_Mitchell 37 run (Conrad kick), 3:21.
A_38,245.
|UCF
|ECU
|First downs
|23
|24
|Total Net Yards
|426
|458
|Rushes-yards
|32-130
|33-147
|Passing
|296
|311
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-1
|Kickoff Returns
|6-95
|1-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|3-17
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-37-3
|30-36-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-27
|1-7
|Punts
|2-43.0
|1-41.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-28
|3-20
|Time of Possession
|24:49
|35:11
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_UCF, Bowser 11-63, Plumlee 14-38, Harvey 6-32, Richardson 1-(minus 3). East Carolina, Mitchell 16-105, Gunn 11-36, Ahlers 5-6, (Team) 1-0.
PASSING_UCF, Plumlee 25-37-3-296. East Carolina, Ahlers 30-36-0-311.
RECEIVING_UCF, Harvey 7-77, Ko.Hudson 5-85, O'Keefe 4-28, A.Holler 3-56, Bowser 2-15, Townsend 1-11, Jav.Baker 1-8, Martin 1-8, Richardson 1-8. East Carolina, C.Johnson 11-140, Winstead 7-89, R.Jones 4-40, Mitchell 3-9, Hatfield 2-8, Gunn 2-1, Savage 1-24.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_East Carolina, Conrad 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.