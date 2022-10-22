UCF037313
East Carolina31471034

First Quarter

ECU_FG Conrad 28, 2:00.

Second Quarter

ECU_Ahlers 3 run (Conrad kick), 7:46.

ECU_C.Johnson 39 pass from Ahlers (Conrad kick), :49.

UCF_FG Boomer 27, :00.

Third Quarter

UCF_Bowser 3 run (Boomer kick), 10:28.

ECU_Mitchell 6 run (Conrad kick), 6:23.

Fourth Quarter

ECU_FG Conrad 26, 12:51.

UCF_FG Boomer 36, 3:36.

ECU_Mitchell 37 run (Conrad kick), 3:21.

A_38,245.

UCFECU
First downs2324
Total Net Yards426458
Rushes-yards32-13033-147
Passing296311
Punt Returns0-01-1
Kickoff Returns6-951-0
Interceptions Ret.0-03-17
Comp-Att-Int25-37-330-36-0
Sacked-Yards Lost4-271-7
Punts2-43.01-41.0
Fumbles-Lost1-11-0
Penalties-Yards3-283-20
Time of Possession24:4935:11

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_UCF, Bowser 11-63, Plumlee 14-38, Harvey 6-32, Richardson 1-(minus 3). East Carolina, Mitchell 16-105, Gunn 11-36, Ahlers 5-6, (Team) 1-0.

PASSING_UCF, Plumlee 25-37-3-296. East Carolina, Ahlers 30-36-0-311.

RECEIVING_UCF, Harvey 7-77, Ko.Hudson 5-85, O'Keefe 4-28, A.Holler 3-56, Bowser 2-15, Townsend 1-11, Jav.Baker 1-8, Martin 1-8, Richardson 1-8. East Carolina, C.Johnson 11-140, Winstead 7-89, R.Jones 4-40, Mitchell 3-9, Hatfield 2-8, Gunn 2-1, Savage 1-24.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_East Carolina, Conrad 25.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you