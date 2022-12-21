HIGH POINT (8-4)
Austin 3-13 6-6 13, Izunabor 0-1 3-3 3, House 7-20 3-7 17, Randleman 3-7 0-2 6, Thiam 1-8 0-0 3, Taylor 1-2 0-0 2, Harvey 0-2 1-2 1, Holt 1-5 0-0 2, Williams 1-3 0-2 2, Childress 0-2 0-0 0, Koverman 0-0 0-0 0, Flowers 0-0 0-0 0, Perez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-64 13-22 49.
EAST CAROLINA (9-4)
Ausar 7-10 1-5 15, Johnson 6-13 1-3 16, Felton 2-13 2-3 6, Small 4-17 2-4 12, Walker 2-13 0-0 4, LaCount 0-4 2-2 2, Diboundje 2-4 0-0 5, Debaut 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-75 8-17 60.
Halftime_East Carolina 32-18. 3-Point Goals_High Point 2-25 (Austin 1-6, Thiam 1-8, Izunabor 0-1, Perez 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Childress 0-2, House 0-6), East Carolina 6-28 (Johnson 3-7, Small 2-8, Diboundje 1-2, LaCount 0-1, Walker 0-4, Felton 0-6). Fouled Out_Ausar. Rebounds_High Point 44 (Harvey 9), East Carolina 55 (Johnson 15). Assists_High Point 6 (House, Randleman, Taylor, Harvey, Williams, Koverman 1), East Carolina 14 (Small 8). Total Fouls_High Point 17, East Carolina 21. A_3,618 (8,000).
