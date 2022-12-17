|FG
|FT
|Reb
|EAST CAROLINA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ausar
|22
|3-3
|2-6
|1-4
|0
|3
|8
|B.Johnson
|38
|2-6
|0-1
|1-5
|1
|3
|6
|Bayela
|18
|2-5
|4-5
|0-0
|0
|0
|9
|Felton
|32
|8-13
|2-2
|0-1
|3
|2
|21
|Small
|36
|5-11
|0-0
|0-4
|6
|4
|12
|Walker
|31
|2-6
|1-2
|2-7
|3
|2
|6
|Debaut
|8
|0-0
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|1
|Pinedo
|7
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|LaCount
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-44
|11-20
|4-24
|14
|16
|64
Percentages: FG .500, FT .550.
3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Felton 3-6, Small 2-5, B.Johnson 2-6, Walker 1-1, Bayela 1-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Ausar).
Turnovers: 11 (Small 4, Debaut 3, B.Johnson 2, Ausar, Felton).
Steals: 9 (Ausar 4, Felton 3, Bayela 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTH CAROLINA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bosmans-Verdonk
|16
|2-3
|2-3
|2-3
|0
|1
|6
|Brown
|39
|6-11
|3-3
|2-5
|0
|2
|15
|Jackson
|32
|5-14
|1-3
|1-5
|0
|4
|13
|Carter
|22
|2-7
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|2
|5
|M.Johnson
|36
|4-11
|2-2
|0-5
|3
|2
|13
|Wright
|30
|1-5
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|1
|2
|Gray
|17
|1-3
|0-1
|4-7
|0
|3
|2
|Hankins-Sanford
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Davis
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-55
|8-13
|11-30
|6
|15
|56
Percentages: FG .382, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (M.Johnson 3-9, Jackson 2-6, Carter 1-4, Wright 0-2, Brown 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Gray).
Turnovers: 12 (Brown 3, Jackson 2, M.Johnson 2, Bosmans-Verdonk, Carter, Davis, Gray, Wright).
Steals: 5 (Jackson 2, Bosmans-Verdonk, Carter, Wright).
Technical Fouls: None.
|East Carolina
|37
|27
|—
|64
|South Carolina
|18
|38
|—
|56
.
