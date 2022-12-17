FGFTReb
EAST CAROLINAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ausar223-32-61-4038
B.Johnson382-60-11-5136
Bayela182-54-50-0009
Felton328-132-20-13221
Small365-110-00-46412
Walker312-61-22-7326
Debaut80-01-20-3121
Pinedo70-01-20-0001
LaCount40-00-00-0000
Totals20022-4411-204-24141664

Percentages: FG .500, FT .550.

3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Felton 3-6, Small 2-5, B.Johnson 2-6, Walker 1-1, Bayela 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Ausar).

Turnovers: 11 (Small 4, Debaut 3, B.Johnson 2, Ausar, Felton).

Steals: 9 (Ausar 4, Felton 3, Bayela 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SOUTH CAROLINAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bosmans-Verdonk162-32-32-3016
Brown396-113-32-50215
Jackson325-141-31-50413
Carter222-70-10-1125
M.Johnson364-112-20-53213
Wright301-50-01-1212
Gray171-30-14-7032
Hankins-Sanford40-10-01-2000
Davis30-00-00-1000
Cooper10-00-00-0000
Totals20021-558-1311-3061556

Percentages: FG .382, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (M.Johnson 3-9, Jackson 2-6, Carter 1-4, Wright 0-2, Brown 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Gray).

Turnovers: 12 (Brown 3, Jackson 2, M.Johnson 2, Bosmans-Verdonk, Carter, Davis, Gray, Wright).

Steals: 5 (Jackson 2, Bosmans-Verdonk, Carter, Wright).

Technical Fouls: None.

East Carolina372764
South Carolina183856

.

