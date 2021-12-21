FGFTReb
SOUTHERN MISS.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Moore284-90-02-9449
Stevenson357-122-20-81316
Bolden405-80-00-25312
Napper211-30-01-3632
Pierre368-170-00-01220
Pinckney143-61-11-4018
Arnold130-10-00-0220
Armstrong100-00-00-2310
Morman30-00-00-0000
Totals20028-563-34-28221967

Percentages: FG .500, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Pierre 4-12, Bolden 2-3, Pinckney 1-2, Moore 1-4, Arnold 0-1, Napper 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Moore 2, Stevenson 2).

Turnovers: 13 (Napper 4, Arnold 2, Bolden 2, Moore 2, Pierre, Pinckney, Stevenson).

Steals: 2 (Armstrong, Arnold).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
EAST CAROLINAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jackson325-133-43-71015
Suggs224-63-51-31211
Debaut100-30-02-4000
Miles313-81-11-3218
Newton366-1210-110-46222
Johnson262-40-12-4135
Robinson-White221-61-21-3213
Frink121-30-01-2022
Felton91-30-00-0002
Totals20023-5818-2411-30131168

Percentages: FG .397, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Jackson 2-7, Johnson 1-2, Miles 1-2, Robinson-White 0-2, Newton 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Frink, Johnson, Suggs).

Turnovers: 9 (Suggs 4, Frink, Johnson, Miles, Newton, Robinson-White).

Steals: 7 (Suggs 2, Frink, Johnson, Miles, Newton, Robinson-White).

Technical Fouls: None.

Southern Miss.313667
East Carolina264268

A_2,054 (8,000).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you