|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTHERN MISS.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Moore
|28
|4-9
|0-0
|2-9
|4
|4
|9
|Stevenson
|35
|7-12
|2-2
|0-8
|1
|3
|16
|Bolden
|40
|5-8
|0-0
|0-2
|5
|3
|12
|Napper
|21
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
|6
|3
|2
|Pierre
|36
|8-17
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|20
|Pinckney
|14
|3-6
|1-1
|1-4
|0
|1
|8
|Arnold
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|0
|Armstrong
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|1
|0
|Morman
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-56
|3-3
|4-28
|22
|19
|67
Percentages: FG .500, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Pierre 4-12, Bolden 2-3, Pinckney 1-2, Moore 1-4, Arnold 0-1, Napper 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Moore 2, Stevenson 2).
Turnovers: 13 (Napper 4, Arnold 2, Bolden 2, Moore 2, Pierre, Pinckney, Stevenson).
Steals: 2 (Armstrong, Arnold).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|EAST CAROLINA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jackson
|32
|5-13
|3-4
|3-7
|1
|0
|15
|Suggs
|22
|4-6
|3-5
|1-3
|1
|2
|11
|Debaut
|10
|0-3
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Miles
|31
|3-8
|1-1
|1-3
|2
|1
|8
|Newton
|36
|6-12
|10-11
|0-4
|6
|2
|22
|Johnson
|26
|2-4
|0-1
|2-4
|1
|3
|5
|Robinson-White
|22
|1-6
|1-2
|1-3
|2
|1
|3
|Frink
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|2
|Felton
|9
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|23-58
|18-24
|11-30
|13
|11
|68
Percentages: FG .397, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Jackson 2-7, Johnson 1-2, Miles 1-2, Robinson-White 0-2, Newton 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Frink, Johnson, Suggs).
Turnovers: 9 (Suggs 4, Frink, Johnson, Miles, Newton, Robinson-White).
Steals: 7 (Suggs 2, Frink, Johnson, Miles, Newton, Robinson-White).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Southern Miss.
|31
|36
|—
|67
|East Carolina
|26
|42
|—
|68
A_2,054 (8,000).