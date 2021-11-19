|FG
|Reb
|EAST CAROLINA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jackson
|11
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|5
|Suggs
|31
|3-6
|4-6
|0-3
|3
|4
|10
|Debaut
|25
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|2
|Miles
|32
|3-6
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|1
|9
|Newton
|31
|5-10
|7-8
|0-3
|6
|1
|18
|B.Johnson
|28
|6-9
|3-3
|3-10
|0
|1
|16
|Felton
|16
|3-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|8
|Frink
|15
|2-2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|5
|Robinson-White
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|0
|Small
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-46
|15-19
|5-25
|14
|20
|73
Percentages: FG .543, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Miles 3-4, Felton 2-3, B.Johnson 1-2, Jackson 1-3, Newton 1-3, Robinson-White 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Debaut 2, Newton).
Turnovers: 9 (Jackson 2, Miles 2, B.Johnson, Frink, Newton, Robinson-White, Suggs).
Steals: 6 (Newton 3, B.Johnson, Debaut, Suggs).
Technical Fouls: Robinson-White, 11:41 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OLD DOMINION
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ezikpe
|30
|4-6
|8-11
|4-8
|1
|2
|16
|Hunter
|30
|1-6
|2-2
|0-5
|2
|3
|5
|Keyser
|28
|3-8
|2-2
|2-3
|1
|2
|8
|Long
|30
|4-8
|0-0
|3-4
|1
|2
|8
|Smith
|29
|4-12
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|12
|Oliver
|24
|2-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|4
|Trice
|19
|2-4
|3-6
|1-3
|1
|4
|7
|Essien
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-51
|17-23
|10-29
|8
|18
|60
Percentages: FG .392, FT .739.
3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Smith 2-9, Hunter 1-3, Keyser 0-1, Oliver 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Long 3, Keyser).
Turnovers: 11 (Essien 2, Ezikpe 2, Hunter 2, Keyser 2, Long, Oliver, Trice).
Steals: 7 (Hunter 2, Smith 2, Ezikpe, Long, Trice).
Technical Fouls: Hunter, 11:41 first.
|East Carolina
|41
|32
|—
|73
|Old Dominion
|29
|31
|—
|60
.