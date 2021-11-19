FGFTReb
EAST CAROLINAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jackson112-40-00-1125
Suggs313-64-60-33410
Debaut251-30-00-3222
Miles323-60-02-3119
Newton315-107-80-36118
B.Johnson286-93-33-100116
Felton163-50-00-0038
Frink152-21-20-2035
Robinson-White70-10-00-0130
Small10-00-00-0000
Totals20025-4615-195-25142073

Percentages: FG .543, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Miles 3-4, Felton 2-3, B.Johnson 1-2, Jackson 1-3, Newton 1-3, Robinson-White 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Debaut 2, Newton).

Turnovers: 9 (Jackson 2, Miles 2, B.Johnson, Frink, Newton, Robinson-White, Suggs).

Steals: 6 (Newton 3, B.Johnson, Debaut, Suggs).

Technical Fouls: Robinson-White, 11:41 first.

FGFTReb
OLD DOMINIONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ezikpe304-68-114-81216
Hunter301-62-20-5235
Keyser283-82-22-3128
Long304-80-03-4128
Smith294-122-20-20212
Oliver242-60-00-2014
Trice192-43-61-3147
Essien100-10-00-2220
Totals20020-5117-2310-2981860

Percentages: FG .392, FT .739.

3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Smith 2-9, Hunter 1-3, Keyser 0-1, Oliver 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Long 3, Keyser).

Turnovers: 11 (Essien 2, Ezikpe 2, Hunter 2, Keyser 2, Long, Oliver, Trice).

Steals: 7 (Hunter 2, Smith 2, Ezikpe, Long, Trice).

Technical Fouls: Hunter, 11:41 first.

East Carolina413273
Old Dominion293160

.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

