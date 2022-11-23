FGFTReb
EAST CAROLINAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson253-43-33-7449
Diboundje243-61-30-2139
Felton326-133-34-131316
Kasanganay70-00-00-0000
Small326-164-52-66118
Tabbs215-103-30-01116
J.Walker201-40-01-3033
Pinedo131-23-30-0025
LaCount100-10-00-0210
Ausar61-11-20-1023
Bayela50-00-00-2010
Debaut50-00-00-1000
Totals20026-5718-2210-35152179

Percentages: FG .456, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Tabbs 3-5, Diboundje 2-5, Small 2-8, J.Walker 1-2, Felton 1-5, Johnson 0-1, LaCount 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Ausar, Debaut).

Turnovers: 8 (Ausar 2, Small 2, Debaut, Felton, Johnson, Kasanganay).

Steals: 4 (Felton 2, J.Walker, Johnson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TEXAS-ARLINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Wilson163-50-01-2036
Anderson140-60-00-2000
Castro171-12-21-4015
Gibson275-131-11-23213
Johnson-Cash243-50-00-4038
Weaver233-72-31-2028
Talbot212-70-00-1204
B.Walker194-81-11-4029
Humphrey183-54-61-24010
Domingos110-10-01-2140
Woods100-12-41-3012
Totals20024-5912-178-28101865

Percentages: FG .407, FT .706.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Johnson-Cash 2-3, Gibson 2-5, Castro 1-1, Weaver 0-1, B.Walker 0-2, Talbot 0-3, Anderson 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Weaver).

Turnovers: 10 (Anderson 2, Gibson 2, Johnson-Cash 2, Wilson 2, Castro, Domingos).

Steals: 5 (Humphrey 3, Castro, Gibson).

Technical Fouls: None.

East Carolina374279
Texas-Arlington293665

A_198 (7,186).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

