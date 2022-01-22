FGFTReb
NORTH FLORIDAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Parker261-42-21-6004
Adedoyin220-30-00-2010
Hicklen334-130-01-54111
Placer357-130-00-24118
James254-60-04-91210
Lanier200-30-00-1230
Preaster192-70-01-3114
Berenbaum111-33-40-0015
Aybar93-30-00-1006
Totals20022-555-67-29121058

Percentages: FG .400, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Placer 4-7, Hicklen 3-10, James 2-4, Berenbaum 0-1, Lanier 0-1, Preaster 0-2, Adedoyin 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Preaster 2).

Turnovers: 20 (Placer 7, Adedoyin 4, Hicklen 3, James 2, Preaster 2, Berenbaum, Parker).

Steals: 6 (Parker 2, Preaster 2, James, Placer).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
E. KENTUCKYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Balogun201-21-20-0033
Cruickshank341-50-00-2803
Lewis171-30-00-3403
Robb354-100-00-51211
Blanton338-164-43-93121
Brown244-92-20-30112
Wardy183-51-42-5017
Moreno173-50-01-1117
Totals20025-558-126-2817967

Percentages: FG .455, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Robb 3-4, Brown 2-4, Blanton 1-2, Lewis 1-2, Moreno 1-3, Cruickshank 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Moreno, Robb, Wardy).

Turnovers: 15 (Brown 4, Robb 3, Blanton 2, Cruickshank 2, Wardy 2, Balogun, Lewis).

Steals: 12 (Blanton 3, Brown 3, Cruickshank 2, Robb 2, Lewis, Wardy).

Technical Fouls: None.

North Florida263258
E. Kentucky412667

A_2,527 (6,500).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

