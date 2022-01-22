|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH FLORIDA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Parker
|26
|1-4
|2-2
|1-6
|0
|0
|4
|Adedoyin
|22
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Hicklen
|33
|4-13
|0-0
|1-5
|4
|1
|11
|Placer
|35
|7-13
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|1
|18
|James
|25
|4-6
|0-0
|4-9
|1
|2
|10
|Lanier
|20
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|3
|0
|Preaster
|19
|2-7
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|4
|Berenbaum
|11
|1-3
|3-4
|0-0
|0
|1
|5
|Aybar
|9
|3-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|6
|Totals
|200
|22-55
|5-6
|7-29
|12
|10
|58
Percentages: FG .400, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Placer 4-7, Hicklen 3-10, James 2-4, Berenbaum 0-1, Lanier 0-1, Preaster 0-2, Adedoyin 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Preaster 2).
Turnovers: 20 (Placer 7, Adedoyin 4, Hicklen 3, James 2, Preaster 2, Berenbaum, Parker).
Steals: 6 (Parker 2, Preaster 2, James, Placer).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|E. KENTUCKY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Balogun
|20
|1-2
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|3
|3
|Cruickshank
|34
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|8
|0
|3
|Lewis
|17
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|0
|3
|Robb
|35
|4-10
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|2
|11
|Blanton
|33
|8-16
|4-4
|3-9
|3
|1
|21
|Brown
|24
|4-9
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|1
|12
|Wardy
|18
|3-5
|1-4
|2-5
|0
|1
|7
|Moreno
|17
|3-5
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|7
|Totals
|200
|25-55
|8-12
|6-28
|17
|9
|67
Percentages: FG .455, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Robb 3-4, Brown 2-4, Blanton 1-2, Lewis 1-2, Moreno 1-3, Cruickshank 1-5).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Moreno, Robb, Wardy).
Turnovers: 15 (Brown 4, Robb 3, Blanton 2, Cruickshank 2, Wardy 2, Balogun, Lewis).
Steals: 12 (Blanton 3, Brown 3, Cruickshank 2, Robb 2, Lewis, Wardy).
Technical Fouls: None.
|North Florida
|26
|32
|—
|58
|E. Kentucky
|41
|26
|—
|67
A_2,527 (6,500).