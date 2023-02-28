FGFTReb
NORTH ALABAMAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Forrest223-51-21-4037
Johnson220-55-60-2115
Lane281-90-00-1222
Ortiz378-211-10-51122
Soucie190-30-00-1000
Howell231-42-20-3014
Brown202-60-00-1104
Nelson140-12-20-2102
Dawkins101-10-00-1002
Kuhl50-00-00-1000
Totals20016-5511-131-216848

Percentages: FG .291, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Ortiz 5-13, Lane 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Brown 0-2, Howell 0-3, Johnson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Brown 2, Forrest 2).

Turnovers: 13 (Soucie 3, Forrest 2, Ortiz 2, Dawkins, Howell, Johnson, Kuhl, Lane, Nelson).

Steals: 9 (Ortiz 3, Howell 2, Lane 2, Forrest, Nelson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
E. KENTUCKYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cozart195-72-21-80212
Moreno202-50-02-5016
Comer193-80-00-3128
Robb251-50-02-3403
Blanton216-132-22-41115
Walker223-90-02-5726
Kapiti181-60-01-6012
Ukomadu176-100-04-91012
Buttry151-30-01-1232
Jackson151-50-01-3103
Holt51-10-00-1002
Wardy41-30-00-0012
Totals20031-754-416-48171373

Percentages: FG .413, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Moreno 2-4, Comer 2-5, Blanton 1-1, Jackson 1-2, Robb 1-3, Buttry 0-1, Walker 0-1, Ukomadu 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 11 (Cozart 6, Kapiti 3, Robb, Walker).

Turnovers: 14 (Blanton 3, Walker 3, Buttry 2, Comer 2, Kapiti 2, Ukomadu 2).

Steals: 8 (Blanton 2, Buttry, Comer, Jackson, Moreno, Robb, Wardy).

Technical Fouls: None.

North Alabama192948
E. Kentucky373673

A_4,574 (6,500).

