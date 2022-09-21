|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinal
|(Best-of-3)
|Erie 1, Richmond 0
Tuesday, Sept. 20: Erie 9, Richmond 3
Thursday, Sept. 22: Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
x-Friday, Sept. 23: Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
|Somerset 1, Portland 0
Tuesday, Sept. 20: Somerset 9, Portland 4
Thursday, Sept. 22: Portland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
x-Friday, Sept. 6: Portland at Somerset, TBD
|Championship
|(Best-of-3)
|TBD vs. TBD
Sunday, Sept. 25: TBD at TBD, TBD
Tuesday, Sept. 27: TBD at TBD, TBD
x-Wednesday, Sept. 28: TBD at TBD, TBD
