All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
Semifinal
(Best-of-3)
Erie 1, Richmond 0

Tuesday, Sept. 20: Erie 9, Richmond 3

Thursday, Sept. 22: Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

x-Friday, Sept. 23: Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset 1, Portland 0

Tuesday, Sept. 20: Somerset 9, Portland 4

Thursday, Sept. 22: Portland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

x-Friday, Sept. 6: Portland at Somerset, TBD

Championship
(Best-of-3)
TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, Sept. 25: TBD at TBD, TBD

Tuesday, Sept. 27: TBD at TBD, TBD

x-Wednesday, Sept. 28: TBD at TBD, TBD

