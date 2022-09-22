All Times EDT
Semifinal
(Best-of-3)
Erie 2, Richmond 0

Tuesday, Sept. 20: Erie 9, Richmond 3

Thursday, Sept. 22: Erie 6, Richmond 2

Somerset 1, Portland 1

Tuesday, Sept. 20: Somerset 9, Portland 4

Thursday, Sept. 22: Somerset 6, Portland 5, 10 innings

Friday, Sept. 23: Portland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Championship
(Best-of-3)
TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, Sept. 25: TBD at TBD, TBD

Tuesday, Sept. 27: TBD at TBD, TBD

x-Wednesday, Sept. 28: TBD at TBD, TBD

