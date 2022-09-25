|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinal
|(Best-of-3)
|Erie 2, Richmond 0
Tuesday, Sept. 20: Erie 9, Richmond 3
Thursday, Sept. 22: Erie 6, Richmond 2
|Somerset 2, Portland 0
Tuesday, Sept. 20: Somerset 9, Portland 4
Thursday, Sept. 22: Somerset 6, Portland 5, 10 innings
|Championship
|(Best-of-3)
|Erie 1, Somerset 0
Saturday, Sept. 24: Erie 6, Somerset 5
Tuesday, Sept. 27: Erie at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
x-Wednesday, Sept. 28: Erie at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
