E. Michigan14217345
W. Michigan079723

First Quarter

EMU_S.Evans 2 run (Gomez kick), 13:02.

EMU_Drummond 2 pass from Powell (Gomez kick), 5:52.

Second Quarter

EMU_S.Evans 1 run (Gomez kick), 14:23.

WMU_L.Jefferson 1 run (Domschke kick), 8:19.

EMU_S.Evans 6 run (Gomez kick), 2:16.

EMU_Lassiter 38 pass from Powell (Gomez kick), :29.

Third Quarter

WMU_Crooms 25 pass from Salopek (pass failed), 6:07.

EMU_Beydoun 7 pass from Powell (Gomez kick), 4:57.

WMU_FG Domschke 28, 2:06.

Fourth Quarter

EMU_FG Gomez 42, 9:51.

WMU_Bosma 4 pass from Salopek (Domschke kick), 4:39.

EMUWMU
First downs2421
Total Net Yards413299
Rushes-yards40-12036-91
Passing293208
Punt Returns2-132-4
Kickoff Returns1-876-81
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int20-30-015-40-0
Sacked-Yards Lost3-187-39
Punts4-48.08-42.75
Fumbles-Lost1-11-1
Penalties-Yards11-9112-118
Time of Possession30:1329:47

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_E. Michigan, S.Evans 24-90, Ja.Jackson 6-32, McCoy 3-9, Boone 2-(minus 3), Powell 5-(minus 8). W. Michigan, Tyler 15-45, Jefferson 8-35, Salopek 12-9, Abdus-Salaam 1-2.

PASSING_E. Michigan, Powell 20-30-0-293. W. Michigan, Salopek 15-40-0-208.

RECEIVING_E. Michigan, Lassiter 6-104, Drummond 4-49, Beydoun 3-57, Oakes 2-27, Ja.Jackson 2-8, Getzinger 1-28, Paaske 1-17, S.Evans 1-3. W. Michigan, Bosma 5-32, Galloway 3-67, Sambucci 3-56, Crooms 3-48, Tyler 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_E. Michigan, Gomez 34.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you