|E. Michigan
|14
|21
|7
|3
|—
|45
|W. Michigan
|0
|7
|9
|7
|—
|23
First Quarter
EMU_S.Evans 2 run (Gomez kick), 13:02.
EMU_Drummond 2 pass from Powell (Gomez kick), 5:52.
Second Quarter
EMU_S.Evans 1 run (Gomez kick), 14:23.
WMU_L.Jefferson 1 run (Domschke kick), 8:19.
EMU_S.Evans 6 run (Gomez kick), 2:16.
EMU_Lassiter 38 pass from Powell (Gomez kick), :29.
Third Quarter
WMU_Crooms 25 pass from Salopek (pass failed), 6:07.
EMU_Beydoun 7 pass from Powell (Gomez kick), 4:57.
WMU_FG Domschke 28, 2:06.
Fourth Quarter
EMU_FG Gomez 42, 9:51.
WMU_Bosma 4 pass from Salopek (Domschke kick), 4:39.
|EMU
|WMU
|First downs
|24
|21
|Total Net Yards
|413
|299
|Rushes-yards
|40-120
|36-91
|Passing
|293
|208
|Punt Returns
|2-13
|2-4
|Kickoff Returns
|1-87
|6-81
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-30-0
|15-40-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-18
|7-39
|Punts
|4-48.0
|8-42.75
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|11-91
|12-118
|Time of Possession
|30:13
|29:47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_E. Michigan, S.Evans 24-90, Ja.Jackson 6-32, McCoy 3-9, Boone 2-(minus 3), Powell 5-(minus 8). W. Michigan, Tyler 15-45, Jefferson 8-35, Salopek 12-9, Abdus-Salaam 1-2.
PASSING_E. Michigan, Powell 20-30-0-293. W. Michigan, Salopek 15-40-0-208.
RECEIVING_E. Michigan, Lassiter 6-104, Drummond 4-49, Beydoun 3-57, Oakes 2-27, Ja.Jackson 2-8, Getzinger 1-28, Paaske 1-17, S.Evans 1-3. W. Michigan, Bosma 5-32, Galloway 3-67, Sambucci 3-56, Crooms 3-48, Tyler 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_E. Michigan, Gomez 34.
