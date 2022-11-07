|FG
|Reb
|WAYNE ST. (MICH.)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lewis
|21
|2-6
|1-2
|1-8
|2
|0
|5
|Talbot
|15
|0-1
|0-2
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|Harris
|32
|6-15
|2-3
|0-9
|0
|3
|17
|Lennox
|25
|2-7
|6-7
|0-0
|0
|0
|10
|Williams
|32
|1-5
|1-2
|1-5
|0
|2
|3
|Jackson
|25
|3-6
|2-3
|0-0
|0
|1
|9
|Coffey
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|5
|2
|Grant
|12
|4-5
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|11
|Esman
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|3
|2
|Mutebi
|8
|2-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|4
|Gordon
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Lohr
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-51
|12-19
|6-33
|6
|16
|66
Percentages: FG .451, FT .632.
3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Grant 3-4, Harris 3-9, Gordon 1-1, Jackson 1-1, Williams 0-1, Lennox 0-3, Lewis 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Harris, Mutebi).
Turnovers: 21 (Esman 4, Lennox 4, Lewis 3, Talbot 3, Grant 2, Jackson 2, Williams 2, Harris).
Steals: 5 (Jackson 2, Grant, Lennox, Mutebi).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|E. MICHIGAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Billingsley
|24
|7-10
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|3
|16
|Geeter
|23
|5-10
|0-1
|1-8
|0
|2
|10
|Acuff
|29
|1-11
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|0
|4
|Farrakhan
|23
|5-10
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|12
|Lovejoy
|31
|6-10
|6-6
|1-1
|2
|3
|18
|Savicevic
|18
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|1
|0
|Golson
|16
|5-7
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|12
|Pranger
|15
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Randle
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|3
|0
|Ballard
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Jihad
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Ketterhagen
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Wells
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Zaher
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-67
|8-9
|7-29
|11
|17
|75
Percentages: FG .448, FT .889.
3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Golson 2-2, Billingsley 2-3, Farrakhan 2-3, Jihad 1-1, Ballard 0-1, Ketterhagen 0-1, Savicevic 0-1, Pranger 0-2, Acuff 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Lovejoy).
Turnovers: 9 (Savicevic 3, Acuff, Billingsley, Farrakhan, Geeter, Pranger, Randle).
Steals: 10 (Pranger 3, Billingsley 2, Lovejoy 2, Randle 2, Savicevic).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Wayne St. (Mich.)
|20
|46
|—
|66
|E. Michigan
|35
|40
|—
|75
A_4,677 (8,824).
