WAYNE ST. (MICH.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lewis212-61-21-8205
Talbot150-10-21-3010
Harris326-152-30-90317
Lennox252-76-70-00010
Williams321-51-21-5023
Jackson253-62-30-0019
Coffey131-20-01-1252
Grant124-50-00-12011
Esman101-10-01-4032
Mutebi82-20-01-1014
Gordon51-10-00-0003
Lohr20-00-00-1000
Totals20023-5112-196-3361666

Percentages: FG .451, FT .632.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Grant 3-4, Harris 3-9, Gordon 1-1, Jackson 1-1, Williams 0-1, Lennox 0-3, Lewis 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Harris, Mutebi).

Turnovers: 21 (Esman 4, Lennox 4, Lewis 3, Talbot 3, Grant 2, Jackson 2, Williams 2, Harris).

Steals: 5 (Jackson 2, Grant, Lennox, Mutebi).

Technical Fouls: None.

E. MICHIGANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Billingsley247-100-02-40316
Geeter235-100-11-80210
Acuff291-112-20-4104
Farrakhan235-100-00-22312
Lovejoy316-106-61-12318
Savicevic180-20-01-3410
Golson165-70-01-40112
Pranger150-20-00-2000
Randle100-10-01-1130
Ballard30-10-00-0010
Jihad31-10-00-0003
Ketterhagen30-20-00-0100
Wells10-00-00-0000
Zaher10-00-00-0000
Totals20030-678-97-29111775

Percentages: FG .448, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Golson 2-2, Billingsley 2-3, Farrakhan 2-3, Jihad 1-1, Ballard 0-1, Ketterhagen 0-1, Savicevic 0-1, Pranger 0-2, Acuff 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Lovejoy).

Turnovers: 9 (Savicevic 3, Acuff, Billingsley, Farrakhan, Geeter, Pranger, Randle).

Steals: 10 (Pranger 3, Billingsley 2, Lovejoy 2, Randle 2, Savicevic).

Technical Fouls: None.

Wayne St. (Mich.)204666
E. Michigan354075

A_4,677 (8,824).

