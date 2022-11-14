FGFTReb
E. WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Allegri353-95-50-73014
Price270-32-21-9332
Davis265-72-22-41214
Stroud284-91-21-42311
Venters321-103-52-2226
Erikstrup162-51-23-3025
Ca.Jones151-11-22-6003
Coward141-33-62-6115
Harper60-00-00-1020
Magnuson10-00-00-0000
Totals20017-4718-2613-42121560

Percentages: FG .362, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Allegri 3-8, Davis 2-3, Stroud 2-4, Venters 1-8, Coward 0-1, Price 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Allegri).

Turnovers: 17 (Erikstrup 4, Price 3, Allegri 2, Coward 2, Stroud 2, Venters 2, Davis, Harper).

Steals: 3 (Coward, Price, Stroud).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MVSUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Stredic375-121-52-51311
Barber222-60-00-2224
Collins374-124-40-20415
Washington254-81-10-10311
Gipson312-91-11-3035
Hamilton180-10-00-2020
Minton141-20-00-4032
Waller50-10-00-0100
Waldon41-10-01-2002
Ivory30-10-00-0000
Umoh31-20-01-2022
Johnson10-00-01-1000
Totals20020-557-116-2442252

Percentages: FG .364, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Collins 3-5, Washington 2-4, Gipson 0-1, Minton 0-1, Waller 0-1, Barber 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Barber, Gipson, Minton).

Turnovers: 11 (Collins 3, Stredic 2, Barber, Gipson, Hamilton, Johnson, Waller, Washington).

Steals: 8 (Washington 3, Stredic 2, Collins, Hamilton, Ivory).

Technical Fouls: None.

E. Washington263460
MVSU282452

.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you