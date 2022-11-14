|FG
|FT
|Reb
|E. WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Allegri
|35
|3-9
|5-5
|0-7
|3
|0
|14
|Price
|27
|0-3
|2-2
|1-9
|3
|3
|2
|Davis
|26
|5-7
|2-2
|2-4
|1
|2
|14
|Stroud
|28
|4-9
|1-2
|1-4
|2
|3
|11
|Venters
|32
|1-10
|3-5
|2-2
|2
|2
|6
|Erikstrup
|16
|2-5
|1-2
|3-3
|0
|2
|5
|Ca.Jones
|15
|1-1
|1-2
|2-6
|0
|0
|3
|Coward
|14
|1-3
|3-6
|2-6
|1
|1
|5
|Harper
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Magnuson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-47
|18-26
|13-42
|12
|15
|60
Percentages: FG .362, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Allegri 3-8, Davis 2-3, Stroud 2-4, Venters 1-8, Coward 0-1, Price 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Allegri).
Turnovers: 17 (Erikstrup 4, Price 3, Allegri 2, Coward 2, Stroud 2, Venters 2, Davis, Harper).
Steals: 3 (Coward, Price, Stroud).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MVSU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Stredic
|37
|5-12
|1-5
|2-5
|1
|3
|11
|Barber
|22
|2-6
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|4
|Collins
|37
|4-12
|4-4
|0-2
|0
|4
|15
|Washington
|25
|4-8
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|3
|11
|Gipson
|31
|2-9
|1-1
|1-3
|0
|3
|5
|Hamilton
|18
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Minton
|14
|1-2
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|3
|2
|Waller
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Waldon
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Ivory
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Umoh
|3
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|2
|Johnson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-55
|7-11
|6-24
|4
|22
|52
Percentages: FG .364, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Collins 3-5, Washington 2-4, Gipson 0-1, Minton 0-1, Waller 0-1, Barber 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Barber, Gipson, Minton).
Turnovers: 11 (Collins 3, Stredic 2, Barber, Gipson, Hamilton, Johnson, Waller, Washington).
Steals: 8 (Washington 3, Stredic 2, Collins, Hamilton, Ivory).
Technical Fouls: None.
|E. Washington
|26
|34
|—
|60
|MVSU
|28
|24
|—
|52
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.