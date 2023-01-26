FGFTReb
IDAHO ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Nagle231-40-01-3122
Parker268-152-33-52018
Mackenzie243-90-00-0118
Smellie352-52-21-5007
Tomley302-90-00-3335
Arington224-81-10-13311
Carr152-31-22-2125
Lee132-50-01-3024
Chang50-10-00-0020
Burgin41-22-40-2105
Hansen31-11-10-0013
Totals20026-629-138-24121668

Percentages: FG .419, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Arington 2-5, Mackenzie 2-7, Burgin 1-2, Smellie 1-3, Tomley 1-7, Carr 0-1, Chang 0-1, Nagle 0-1, Parker 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Nagle).

Turnovers: 7 (Arington 3, Mackenzie 2, Nagle, Tomley).

Steals: 6 (Mackenzie 2, Tomley 2, Burgin, Lee).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
E. WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Allegri347-101-12-72017
Jones203-62-21-43310
Price252-42-32-10106
Davis303-112-34-8428
Venters307-121-20-22316
Coward221-24-41-5106
Stroud133-52-20-1109
Erikstrup112-42-20-0056
Magnuson60-00-10-0110
George31-21-11-1013
Harper30-10-00-0000
Veening30-00-00-0020
Totals20029-5717-2111-38151781

Percentages: FG .509, FT .810.

3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Allegri 2-4, Jones 2-5, Stroud 1-2, Venters 1-6, Coward 0-1, Erikstrup 0-1, Price 0-1, Davis 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Coward).

Turnovers: 10 (Allegri 3, Venters 2, Davis, Harper, Jones, Magnuson, Price).

Steals: 3 (Allegri, Coward, Davis).

Technical Fouls: None.

Idaho St.303868
E. Washington285381

A_1,613 (6,000).

