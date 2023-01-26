|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IDAHO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Nagle
|23
|1-4
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|Parker
|26
|8-15
|2-3
|3-5
|2
|0
|18
|Mackenzie
|24
|3-9
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|8
|Smellie
|35
|2-5
|2-2
|1-5
|0
|0
|7
|Tomley
|30
|2-9
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|3
|5
|Arington
|22
|4-8
|1-1
|0-1
|3
|3
|11
|Carr
|15
|2-3
|1-2
|2-2
|1
|2
|5
|Lee
|13
|2-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|4
|Chang
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Burgin
|4
|1-2
|2-4
|0-2
|1
|0
|5
|Hansen
|3
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|200
|26-62
|9-13
|8-24
|12
|16
|68
Percentages: FG .419, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Arington 2-5, Mackenzie 2-7, Burgin 1-2, Smellie 1-3, Tomley 1-7, Carr 0-1, Chang 0-1, Nagle 0-1, Parker 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Nagle).
Turnovers: 7 (Arington 3, Mackenzie 2, Nagle, Tomley).
Steals: 6 (Mackenzie 2, Tomley 2, Burgin, Lee).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|E. WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Allegri
|34
|7-10
|1-1
|2-7
|2
|0
|17
|Jones
|20
|3-6
|2-2
|1-4
|3
|3
|10
|Price
|25
|2-4
|2-3
|2-10
|1
|0
|6
|Davis
|30
|3-11
|2-3
|4-8
|4
|2
|8
|Venters
|30
|7-12
|1-2
|0-2
|2
|3
|16
|Coward
|22
|1-2
|4-4
|1-5
|1
|0
|6
|Stroud
|13
|3-5
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|9
|Erikstrup
|11
|2-4
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|5
|6
|Magnuson
|6
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|George
|3
|1-2
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|1
|3
|Harper
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Veening
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-57
|17-21
|11-38
|15
|17
|81
Percentages: FG .509, FT .810.
3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Allegri 2-4, Jones 2-5, Stroud 1-2, Venters 1-6, Coward 0-1, Erikstrup 0-1, Price 0-1, Davis 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Coward).
Turnovers: 10 (Allegri 3, Venters 2, Davis, Harper, Jones, Magnuson, Price).
Steals: 3 (Allegri, Coward, Davis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Idaho St.
|30
|38
|—
|68
|E. Washington
|28
|53
|—
|81
A_1,613 (6,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.