All Times EST

OVERALL
WLTSWPtsGFGAWLT
Cornell6110183618911
Harvard5210173020641
Quinnipiac5010162021413
Clarkson3220132718864
Rensselaer44001222268112
St. Lawrence3320122028474
Brown3600101825390
Colgate340092016890
Union341081220593
Princeton240072024391
Dartmouth250071528281
Yale260051227370

Tuesday's Games

Yale vs. Wisconsin at Kohl Center, 8:37 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Mass.-Lowell at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

TBD at Yale, 8:37 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Vermont at Rensselaer, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31

Boston U. at Brown, 2 p.m.

UMass at Union, 4 p.m.

Omaha at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

TBD at Dartmouth, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 1

Merrimack at Yale, 4 p.m.

UMass at Union, 4 p.m.

Omaha at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Cornell vs. Arizona St. at Oceanside Ice Arena, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 2

Rensselaer vs. Army at Tate Rink, 2:05 p.m.

Merrimack at Brown, 4 p.m.

Princeton at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

UConn at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Cornell vs. Arizona St. at Oceanside Ice Arena, 9:05 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 3

Clarkson vs. Canisius at HarborCenter, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Princeton, 7 p.m.

