OVERALL
WLTSWPtsGFGAWLT
Cornell5100142813810
Harvard4110142515531
Clarkson3210112314843
Quinnipiac3010101421013
Colgate330091712880
Rensselaer330091823672
St. Lawrence222091521364
Princeton220061919351
Union231061116472
Dartmouth230061321260
Brown15004921170
Yale05000217160

Tuesday's Games

Harvard vs. Boston College at Silvio O. Conte Forum, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dartmouth at Yale, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Colgate at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Brown, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Union, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Quinnipiac at Union, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Cornell at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Yale, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Brown, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Brown vs. Boston College at Silvio O. Conte Forum, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10

Brown at Yale, 7 p.m.

Princeton vs. Providence at Schneider Arena, 7 p.m.

Union vs. Maine at Alfond Arena, 7:30 p.m.

Quinnipiac vs. LIU at Northwell Health Ice Center, 7:45 p.m.

Clarkson vs. Arizona St. at Oceanside Ice Arena, 9:05 p.m.

Rensselaer vs. Alaska Fairbanks at Carlson Center, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Union vs. Maine at Alfond Arena, 5 p.m.

LIU at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Princeton vs. Providence at Schneider Arena, 7 p.m.

Clarkson vs. Arizona St. at Oceanside Ice Arena, 9:05 p.m.

Rensselaer vs. Alaska Fairbanks at Carlson Center, 11:07 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Rensselaer vs. Alaska Fairbanks at Carlson Center, 11:07 p.m.

