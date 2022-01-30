All Times EST

OVERALL
WLTSWPtsGFGAWLT
Quinnipiac10110324762023
Clarkson72402954321276
Harvard84202848341072
Cornell82302549281343
Union77102128409123
St. Lawrence47301630456135
Rensselaer580015314111153
Colgate46201430319132
Princeton46101433465112
Brown48001323364130
Yale47101222375111
Dartmouth29201127463133

Saturday's Games

Union 2, Rensselaer 0

UConn 5, Yale 1

Harvard 2, Cornell 2, 2OT

Quinnipiac 3, Sacred Heart 2, OT

LIU at Brown, canceled

Clarkson 4, St. Lawrence 4, 2OT

Colgate 2, Dartmouth 1, OT

Sunday's Games

Sacred Heart vs. Yale at Webster Bank Arena, 1 p.m.

LIU at Brown, 4 p.m.

Quinnipiac vs. UConn at Webster Bank Arena, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cornell at Brown, 3 p.m.

Rensselaer at Dartmouth, 6 p.m.

Harvard vs. Boston College at Silvio O. Conte Forum, 7 p.m.

LIU at Union, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Clarkson at Brown, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Yale, 7 p.m.

Union at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Clarkson at Yale, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Union at Princeton, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Brown, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth vs. Mass.-Lowell at Tsongas Center, 7:05 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 7

Boston U. vs. Harvard at TD Garden, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Yale at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Brown at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

