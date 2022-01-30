All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Quinnipiac
|10
|1
|1
|0
|32
|47
|6
|20
|2
|3
|Clarkson
|7
|2
|4
|0
|29
|54
|32
|12
|7
|6
|Harvard
|8
|4
|2
|0
|28
|48
|34
|10
|7
|2
|Cornell
|8
|2
|3
|0
|25
|49
|28
|13
|4
|3
|Union
|7
|7
|1
|0
|21
|28
|40
|9
|12
|3
|St. Lawrence
|4
|7
|3
|0
|16
|30
|45
|6
|13
|5
|Rensselaer
|5
|8
|0
|0
|15
|31
|41
|11
|15
|3
|Colgate
|4
|6
|2
|0
|14
|30
|31
|9
|13
|2
|Princeton
|4
|6
|1
|0
|14
|33
|46
|5
|11
|2
|Brown
|4
|8
|0
|0
|13
|23
|36
|4
|13
|0
|Yale
|4
|7
|1
|0
|12
|22
|37
|5
|11
|1
|Dartmouth
|2
|9
|2
|0
|11
|27
|46
|3
|13
|3
Saturday's Games
Union 2, Rensselaer 0
UConn 5, Yale 1
Harvard 2, Cornell 2, 2OT
Quinnipiac 3, Sacred Heart 2, OT
LIU at Brown, canceled
Clarkson 4, St. Lawrence 4, 2OT
Colgate 2, Dartmouth 1, OT
Sunday's Games
Sacred Heart vs. Yale at Webster Bank Arena, 1 p.m.
LIU at Brown, 4 p.m.
Quinnipiac vs. UConn at Webster Bank Arena, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Cornell at Brown, 3 p.m.
Rensselaer at Dartmouth, 6 p.m.
Harvard vs. Boston College at Silvio O. Conte Forum, 7 p.m.
LIU at Union, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Clarkson at Brown, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Yale, 7 p.m.
Union at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Clarkson at Yale, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Union at Princeton, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Brown, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth vs. Mass.-Lowell at Tsongas Center, 7:05 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 7
Boston U. vs. Harvard at TD Garden, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Yale at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Brown at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.