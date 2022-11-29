All Times EST

OVERALL
WLTSWPtsGFGAWLT
Quinnipiac7000212691013
Harvard600017269711
Cornell4200121911640
Colgate4200102114691
Clarkson31009134760
Union (NY)330091714581
RPI24007817771
Princeton250071219360
St. Lawrence22006913570
Dartmouth141051418161
Brown161051223371
Yale17003632170

Tuesday's Games

Boston College 4, Brown 2

Friday's Games

St. Lawrence at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Princeton, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Clarkson at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Union (NY), 7 p.m.

Harvard at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Brown vs. Lake Superior St. at Northwell Health Ice Center, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Brown vs. Lake Superior St. at Northwell Health Ice Center, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9

Yale at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Brown at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Union (NY) at Princeton, 7 p.m.

RPI at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10

RPI at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Brown at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Union (NY) at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Yale at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11

Dartmouth vs. Vermont at Gutterson Fieldhouse, 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you