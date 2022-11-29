All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Quinnipiac
|7
|0
|0
|0
|21
|26
|9
|10
|1
|3
|Harvard
|6
|0
|0
|0
|17
|26
|9
|7
|1
|1
|Cornell
|4
|2
|0
|0
|12
|19
|11
|6
|4
|0
|Colgate
|4
|2
|0
|0
|10
|21
|14
|6
|9
|1
|Clarkson
|3
|1
|0
|0
|9
|13
|4
|7
|6
|0
|Union (NY)
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|17
|14
|5
|8
|1
|RPI
|2
|4
|0
|0
|7
|8
|17
|7
|7
|1
|Princeton
|2
|5
|0
|0
|7
|12
|19
|3
|6
|0
|St. Lawrence
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|9
|13
|5
|7
|0
|Dartmouth
|1
|4
|1
|0
|5
|14
|18
|1
|6
|1
|Brown
|1
|6
|1
|0
|5
|12
|23
|3
|7
|1
|Yale
|1
|7
|0
|0
|3
|6
|32
|1
|7
|0
Tuesday's Games
Boston College 4, Brown 2
Friday's Games
St. Lawrence at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at Princeton, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Clarkson at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Union (NY), 7 p.m.
Harvard at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Brown vs. Lake Superior St. at Northwell Health Ice Center, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Brown vs. Lake Superior St. at Northwell Health Ice Center, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9
Yale at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Brown at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Union (NY) at Princeton, 7 p.m.
RPI at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10
RPI at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Brown at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Union (NY) at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Yale at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Dartmouth vs. Vermont at Gutterson Fieldhouse, 4 p.m.
