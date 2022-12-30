All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Quinnipiac
|11
|0
|0
|0
|33
|50
|17
|15
|1
|3
|Harvard
|7
|1
|0
|0
|19
|32
|16
|8
|3
|1
|Colgate
|6
|2
|0
|0
|16
|32
|19
|9
|9
|1
|Cornell
|5
|3
|0
|0
|16
|21
|13
|8
|5
|1
|Princeton
|5
|6
|0
|0
|16
|30
|31
|6
|8
|0
|St. Lawrence
|5
|3
|0
|0
|15
|21
|20
|9
|8
|0
|Clarkson
|3
|3
|2
|0
|11
|21
|19
|9
|8
|2
|Union (NY)
|3
|5
|0
|0
|9
|18
|24
|7
|10
|1
|RPI
|2
|6
|0
|0
|7
|16
|31
|7
|11
|1
|Brown
|1
|7
|2
|0
|7
|14
|29
|4
|9
|2
|Dartmouth
|1
|6
|1
|0
|5
|15
|24
|1
|11
|1
|Yale
|1
|8
|1
|0
|5
|8
|35
|1
|9
|1
Friday's Games
Union (NY) 4, New Hampshire 3
Providence 3, Yale 0
American International 3, Cornell 3, 2OT
Quinnipiac 4, Holy Cross 1
Boston U. 2, Harvard 1, OT
Colgate 5, Maine 2
Bowling Green 5, RPI 2
Merrimack 3, Dartmouth 2, OT
St. Lawrence 2, Omaha 1, OT
Colorado College 7, Princeton 2
Saturday's Games
Maine at Colgate, 4 p.m.
Princeton vs. Colorado College at Ed Robson Arena, 4 p.m.
New Hampshire at Union (NY), 4 p.m.
St. Lawrence vs. Omaha at Baxter Arena, 7:07 p.m.
TBD at Dartmouth, 7:30 p.m.
TBD at Yale, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Northeastern at Harvard, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Army at Yale, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Brown vs. UMass at William D. Mullins Center, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
St. Lawrence vs. Niagara at Dwyer Arena, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 6
Yale vs. Merrimack at J. Thom Lawler Arena, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Union (NY), 7 p.m.
Harvard at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Colgate at RPI, 7 p.m.
