OVERALL
WLTSWPtsGFGAWLT
Quinnipiac110003350171513
Harvard7100193216831
Colgate6200163219991
Cornell5300162113851
Princeton5600163031680
St. Lawrence5300152120980
Clarkson3320112119982
Union (NY)3500918247101
RPI2600716317111
Brown172071429492
Dartmouth1610515241111
Yale18105835191

Friday's Games

Union (NY) 4, New Hampshire 3

Providence 3, Yale 0

American International 3, Cornell 3, 2OT

Quinnipiac 4, Holy Cross 1

Boston U. 2, Harvard 1, OT

Colgate 5, Maine 2

Bowling Green 5, RPI 2

Merrimack 3, Dartmouth 2, OT

St. Lawrence 2, Omaha 1, OT

Colorado College 7, Princeton 2

Saturday's Games

Maine at Colgate, 4 p.m.

Princeton vs. Colorado College at Ed Robson Arena, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Union (NY), 4 p.m.

St. Lawrence vs. Omaha at Baxter Arena, 7:07 p.m.

TBD at Dartmouth, 7:30 p.m.

TBD at Yale, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Northeastern at Harvard, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Army at Yale, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Brown vs. UMass at William D. Mullins Center, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Lawrence vs. Niagara at Dwyer Arena, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 6

Yale vs. Merrimack at J. Thom Lawler Arena, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Union (NY), 7 p.m.

Harvard at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Colgate at RPI, 7 p.m.

