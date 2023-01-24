All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Quinnipiac
|12
|2
|0
|0
|36
|54
|23
|18
|3
|3
|Harvard
|11
|3
|0
|0
|29
|51
|29
|13
|5
|1
|Cornell
|9
|3
|0
|0
|28
|40
|20
|12
|6
|1
|Colgate
|9
|3
|0
|0
|25
|45
|27
|12
|10
|2
|Princeton
|6
|9
|0
|0
|20
|39
|45
|10
|11
|0
|St. Lawrence
|6
|6
|0
|0
|18
|29
|34
|11
|13
|0
|Clarkson
|5
|5
|2
|0
|18
|33
|33
|11
|10
|3
|Brown
|4
|8
|2
|0
|16
|29
|37
|8
|11
|2
|RPI
|5
|9
|0
|0
|14
|33
|52
|10
|14
|1
|Union (NY)
|4
|9
|1
|0
|14
|28
|44
|9
|14
|2
|Dartmouth
|3
|9
|1
|0
|12
|29
|37
|4
|15
|1
|Yale
|2
|10
|2
|0
|10
|14
|43
|3
|12
|4
Friday's Games
Colgate at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
TBD at Yale, TBA
TBD at Quinnipiac, TBA
Union (NY) vs. RPI at MVP Arena, 6 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Princeton, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
TBD at Yale, 4:30 p.m.
TBD at Quinnipiac, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3
Quinnipiac at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at Yale, 7 p.m.
RPI at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Union (NY) at Colgate, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Brown, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Dartmouth, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Clarkson at Brown, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Yale, 7 p.m.
RPI at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Union (NY) at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Dartmouth, 8 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 6
Harvard vs. Boston College at TD Garden, 5 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 10
Quinnipiac at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Brown at RPI, 7 p.m.
Yale at Union (NY), 7 p.m.
Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Princeton at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Dartmouth, 8 p.m.
