OVERALL
WLTSWPtsGFGAWLT
Quinnipiac122003654231833
Harvard113002951291351
Cornell93002840201261
Colgate930025452712102
Princeton690020394510110
St. Lawrence660018293411130
Clarkson552018333311103
Brown48201629378112
RPI590014335210141
Union (NY)49101428449142
Dartmouth39101229374151
Yale210201014433124

Friday's Games

Colgate at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

TBD at Yale, TBA

TBD at Quinnipiac, TBA

Union (NY) vs. RPI at MVP Arena, 6 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Princeton, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

TBD at Yale, 4:30 p.m.

TBD at Quinnipiac, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3

Quinnipiac at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Yale, 7 p.m.

RPI at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Union (NY) at Colgate, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Brown, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Dartmouth, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Clarkson at Brown, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Yale, 7 p.m.

RPI at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Union (NY) at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Dartmouth, 8 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 6

Harvard vs. Boston College at TD Garden, 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10

Quinnipiac at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Brown at RPI, 7 p.m.

Yale at Union (NY), 7 p.m.

Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Princeton at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Dartmouth, 8 p.m.

