All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Quinnipiac
|10
|1
|1
|0
|32
|47
|6
|19
|2
|3
|Clarkson
|7
|2
|3
|0
|27
|50
|28
|12
|7
|5
|Harvard
|8
|4
|1
|0
|26
|46
|32
|10
|7
|1
|Cornell
|8
|2
|2
|0
|24
|47
|26
|13
|4
|2
|Union
|7
|7
|1
|0
|21
|28
|40
|9
|12
|3
|Rensselaer
|5
|8
|0
|0
|15
|31
|41
|11
|15
|3
|St. Lawrence
|4
|7
|2
|0
|15
|26
|41
|6
|13
|4
|Princeton
|4
|6
|1
|0
|14
|33
|46
|5
|11
|2
|Brown
|4
|8
|0
|0
|13
|23
|36
|4
|13
|0
|Yale
|4
|7
|1
|0
|12
|22
|37
|5
|10
|1
|Colgate
|3
|6
|2
|0
|12
|28
|30
|8
|13
|2
|Dartmouth
|2
|8
|2
|0
|10
|26
|44
|3
|12
|3
Friday's Games
Princeton 6, Brown 1
Harvard 5, Colgate 3
Clarkson 1, St. Lawrence 0
Dartmouth 2, Cornell 2, 2OT
Saturday's Games
Union 2, Rensselaer 0
UConn vs. Yale at Webster Bank Arena, 3:30 p.m.
Harvard at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac vs. Sacred Heart at Webster Bank Arena, 7 p.m.
LIU at Brown, canceled
Clarkson at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
LIU at Brown, 4 p.m.
TBD vs. Quinnipiac at Webster Bank Arena, 4:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Yale at Webster Bank Arena, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Cornell at Brown, 3 p.m.
Rensselaer at Dartmouth, 6 p.m.
Harvard vs. Boston College at Silvio O. Conte Forum, 7 p.m.
LIU at Union, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4
Clarkson at Brown, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Yale, 7 p.m.
Union at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Clarkson at Yale, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Union at Princeton, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Brown, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth vs. Mass.-Lowell at Tsongas Center, 7:05 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 7
Boston U. vs. Harvard at TD Garden, 5 p.m.