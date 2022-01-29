All Times EST

OVERALL
WLTSWPtsGFGAWLT
Quinnipiac10110324761923
Clarkson72302750281275
Harvard84102646321071
Cornell82202447261342
Union77102128409123
Rensselaer580015314111153
St. Lawrence47201526416134
Princeton46101433465112
Brown48001323364130
Yale47101222375101
Colgate36201228308132
Dartmouth28201026443123

Friday's Games

Princeton 6, Brown 1

Harvard 5, Colgate 3

Clarkson 1, St. Lawrence 0

Dartmouth 2, Cornell 2, 2OT

Saturday's Games

Union 2, Rensselaer 0

UConn vs. Yale at Webster Bank Arena, 3:30 p.m.

Harvard at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac vs. Sacred Heart at Webster Bank Arena, 7 p.m.

LIU at Brown, canceled

Clarkson at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

LIU at Brown, 4 p.m.

TBD vs. Quinnipiac at Webster Bank Arena, 4:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Yale at Webster Bank Arena, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cornell at Brown, 3 p.m.

Rensselaer at Dartmouth, 6 p.m.

Harvard vs. Boston College at Silvio O. Conte Forum, 7 p.m.

LIU at Union, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

Clarkson at Brown, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Yale, 7 p.m.

Union at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Clarkson at Yale, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Union at Princeton, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Brown, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth vs. Mass.-Lowell at Tsongas Center, 7:05 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 7

Boston U. vs. Harvard at TD Garden, 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you