OVERALL
WLTSWPtsGFGAWLT
Quinnipiac163105067132743
Clarkson123404478431786
Harvard124204058381583
Cornell106403368471584
Colgate874028504813144
Union8112025466110174
Rensselaer8120024495714193
Princeton711102351788162
Brown611302235566173
St. Lawrence610402140588166
Dartmouth513202040626183
Yale613101934557181

Friday's Games

Cornell at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Brown at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Yale at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Union, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Harvard at Rensselaer, 6 p.m.

Cornell at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Union, 7 p.m.

Brown at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Yale at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Harvard at Princeton, 4 p.m.

