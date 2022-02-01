All Times EST

OVERALL
WLTSWPtsGFGAWLT
Quinnipiac10110324762123
Clarkson72402954321276
Harvard84202848341072
Cornell83302550301353
Union77102128409123
Brown58001625375140
St. Lawrence47301630456135
Rensselaer580015314111153
Colgate46201430319132
Princeton46101433465112
Yale47101222375121
Dartmouth29201127463133

Tuesday's Games

Brown 2, Cornell 1

Rensselaer at Dartmouth, 6 p.m.

Harvard vs. Boston College at Silvio O. Conte Forum, 7 p.m.

LIU at Union, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Clarkson at Brown, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Yale, 7 p.m.

Union at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Clarkson at Yale, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Union at Princeton, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Brown, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth vs. Mass.-Lowell at Tsongas Center, 7:05 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 7

Boston U. vs. Harvard at TD Garden, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Yale at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Brown at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11

Cornell at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Union, 7 p.m.

Yale at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Brown at Dartmouth, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Cornell at Union, 7 p.m.

Princeton at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Yale at Dartmouth, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

