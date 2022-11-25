All Times EST

OVERALL
WLTSWPtsGFGAWLT
Quinnipiac7000212691012
Harvard600017269700
Cornell4200121911540
Colgate4200102114671
Clarkson31009134760
Union (NY)330091714581
RPI24007817661
Princeton250071219250
St. Lawrence22006913560
Dartmouth141051418151
Brown161051223161
Yale17003632170

Friday's Games

Quinnipiac 5, Dartmouth 2

Holy Cross at Brown, 2 p.m.

Colgate vs. Niagara at Dwyer Arena, 3:30 p.m.

St. Lawrence vs. Providence at Schneider Arena, 7 p.m.

RPI vs. Vermont at Gutterson Fieldhouse, 7 p.m.

Harvard vs. Michigan at Red Berenson Rink at Yost Ice Arena, 7 p.m.

Princeton vs. RIT at Gene Polisseni Center, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colgate vs. Niagara at Dwyer Arena, 3:30 p.m.

Princeton vs. RIT at Gene Polisseni Center, 5:05 p.m.

Brown vs. Providence at Schneider Arena, 7 p.m.

Harvard vs. Michigan at Red Berenson Rink at Yost Ice Arena, 7 p.m.

TBD at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

UConn vs. Cornell at Madison Square Garden, 8 p.m.

TBD at Dartmouth, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Vermont at RPI, 4 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston College at Brown, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2

St. Lawrence at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Princeton, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Clarkson at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Union (NY), 7 p.m.

Harvard at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Brown vs. Lake Superior St. at Northwell Health Ice Center, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Brown vs. Lake Superior St. at Northwell Health Ice Center, 7:15 p.m.

