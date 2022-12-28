All Times EST

OVERALL
WLTSWPtsGFGAWLT
Quinnipiac110003350171413
Harvard7100193216821
Colgate6200163219891
Cornell5300162113750
Princeton5600163031670
St. Lawrence5300152120880
Clarkson3320112119782
Union (NY)3500918246101
RPI260071631791
Brown172071429492
Dartmouth1610515241101
Yale18105835181

Wednesday's Games

Clarkson 6, UMass 3

Thursday's Games

American International at Cornell, 7 p.m.

TBD at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

RPI vs. Bowling Green at Slater Family Ice Arena, 7:07 p.m.

Friday's Games

New Hampshire at Union (NY), 4 p.m.

Providence vs. Yale at Thompson Arena, 4 p.m.

Quinnipiac vs. Holy Cross at Hart Recreation Center, 7 p.m.

Harvard vs. Boston U. at Walter Brown Arena, 7 p.m.

Maine at Colgate, 7 p.m.

RPI vs. Bowling Green at Slater Family Ice Arena, 7:07 p.m.

Merrimack at Dartmouth, 7:30 p.m.

American International at Cornell, 8 p.m.

St. Lawrence vs. Omaha at Baxter Arena, 8:07 p.m.

Princeton vs. Colorado College at Ed Robson Arena, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Maine at Colgate, 4 p.m.

Princeton vs. Colorado College at Ed Robson Arena, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Union (NY), 4 p.m.

St. Lawrence vs. Omaha at Baxter Arena, 7:07 p.m.

TBD at Dartmouth, 7:30 p.m.

TBD at Yale, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Northeastern at Harvard, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Army at Yale, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Brown vs. UMass at William D. Mullins Center, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

