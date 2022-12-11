All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Newfoundland2317510359361
Worcester2416710339171
Reading2013610276552
Trois-Rivieres2111910236974
Maine21101010216565
Adirondack2051131145372
Norfolk2341810955107

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Florida2013421296551
South Carolina1912511267055
Atlanta1912610256051
Greenville2110650255963
Jacksonville2112900246259
Savannah199730215855
Orlando2161041175775

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Indy2215610318063
Cincinnati2013322307351
Wheeling21111000225859
Kalamazoo2010910215256
Fort Wayne207832197186
Toledo2181021195664
Iowa204961156184

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Idaho2117310358944
Rapid City2213900268069
Wichita2212820266261
Kansas City198830196773
Tulsa197750195872
Utah2191200185872
Allen2061310135577

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Newfoundland 4, Iowa 3

Maine 4, Trois-Rivieres 2

Norfolk 6, Adirondack 4

Atlanta 5, Orlando 3

Jacksonville 4, Utah 1

Wheeling 5, Kalamazoo 0

Greenville 3, South Carolina 1

Idaho 4, Worcester 1

Toledo 4, Indy 1

Fort Wayne 5, Cincinnati 2

Tulsa 3, Kansas City 2

Wichita 4, Rapid City 1

Sunday's Games

Reading 3, Allen 2

Idaho 5, Worcester 3

Norfolk 3, Adirondack 2

Fort Wayne 4, Toledo 3

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 11:35 a.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you