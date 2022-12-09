All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Worcester2116410338657
Newfoundland2115510318656
Reading1812510256147
Trois-Rivieres1910810216468
Maine199910195960
Adirondack185931144763
Norfolk2121810546101

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Florida1912421275949
South Carolina1711411246549
Greenville199640225358
Atlanta1710610215046
Savannah189630215649
Jacksonville1910900205457
Orlando196841175265

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Indy2014510297455
Cincinnati1812222286844
Wheeling1910900205156
Kalamazoo189810194949
Fort Wayne175732155876
Toledo1871001154756
Iowa184941135677

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Idaho1814310297539
Rapid City2012800247764
Wichita2011720245758
Kansas City188820186570
Utah1991000185664
Tulsa186750175570
Allen1851210115073

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Savannah 8, Florida 2

Rapid City 4, Wichita 3

Orlando at Savannah, ppd

Friday's Games

Iowa at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Allen at Reading, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Utah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Idaho at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Florida at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Iowa at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 6 p.m.

Adirondack at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Utah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Idaho at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Allen at Reading, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Norfolk, 3:05 p.m.

Idaho at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

