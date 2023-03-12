All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|58
|38
|17
|3
|0
|79
|220
|176
|Reading
|57
|34
|20
|3
|0
|71
|202
|165
|Maine
|56
|32
|21
|2
|1
|67
|202
|160
|Worcester
|59
|30
|26
|3
|0
|63
|191
|195
|Adirondack
|57
|23
|26
|7
|1
|54
|183
|198
|Trois-Rivieres
|58
|22
|34
|2
|0
|46
|171
|224
|Norfolk
|58
|15
|39
|1
|3
|34
|159
|256
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|57
|36
|17
|3
|1
|76
|185
|157
|Florida
|57
|32
|17
|4
|4
|72
|188
|167
|Greenville
|58
|32
|18
|7
|1
|72
|192
|177
|South Carolina
|57
|33
|19
|4
|1
|71
|199
|163
|Atlanta
|59
|30
|23
|5
|1
|66
|188
|196
|Orlando
|60
|29
|24
|6
|1
|65
|192
|208
|Savannah
|60
|22
|28
|9
|1
|54
|170
|208
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|60
|39
|15
|4
|2
|84
|216
|142
|Cincinnati
|58
|37
|12
|6
|3
|83
|217
|166
|Indy
|59
|36
|21
|2
|0
|74
|208
|174
|Fort Wayne
|57
|29
|22
|4
|2
|64
|218
|219
|Wheeling
|58
|23
|30
|5
|0
|51
|175
|193
|Kalamazoo
|57
|23
|30
|4
|0
|50
|137
|179
|Iowa
|58
|15
|30
|12
|1
|43
|151
|217
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|57
|45
|9
|2
|1
|93
|232
|122
|Kansas City
|58
|26
|24
|6
|2
|60
|181
|191
|Utah
|57
|28
|26
|3
|0
|59
|172
|206
|Wichita
|59
|27
|27
|5
|0
|59
|185
|190
|Allen
|56
|28
|27
|1
|0
|57
|200
|211
|Rapid City
|57
|26
|30
|1
|0
|53
|189
|216
|Tulsa
|56
|19
|29
|7
|1
|46
|167
|214
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday's Games
Reading 5, Newfoundland 4
Norfolk 3, Maine 2
Adirondack 6, Trois-Rivieres 3
Florida 3, South Carolina 1
Savannah 1, Jacksonville 0
Toledo 2, Indy 1
Fort Wayne 6, Wheeling 5
Cincinnati 4, Tulsa 1
Iowa 5, Kalamazoo 3
Rapid City 2, Wichita 1
Idaho 5, Allen 0
Utah 5, Kansas City 4
Atlanta at Orlando, ppd
Sunday's Games
Reading 5, Newfoundland 4
Adirondack 5, Trois-Rivieres 2
Orlando 4, Jacksonville 3
Savannah 5, Greenville 4
Worcester 4, Maine 3
Indy 6, Fort Wayne 2
Utah 3, Kansas City 2
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Orlando at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
