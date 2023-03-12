All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Newfoundland5838173079220176
Reading5734203071202165
Maine5632212167202160
Worcester5930263063191195
Adirondack5723267154183198
Trois-Rivieres5822342046171224
Norfolk5815391334159256

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Jacksonville5736173176185157
Florida5732174472188167
Greenville5832187172192177
South Carolina5733194171199163
Atlanta5930235166188196
Orlando6029246165192208
Savannah6022289154170208

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toledo6039154284216142
Cincinnati5837126383217166
Indy5936212074208174
Fort Wayne5729224264218219
Wheeling5823305051175193
Kalamazoo5723304050137179
Iowa58153012143151217

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Idaho574592193232122
Kansas City5826246260181191
Utah5728263059172206
Wichita5927275059185190
Allen5628271057200211
Rapid City5726301053189216
Tulsa5619297146167214

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Reading 5, Newfoundland 4

Norfolk 3, Maine 2

Adirondack 6, Trois-Rivieres 3

Florida 3, South Carolina 1

Savannah 1, Jacksonville 0

Toledo 2, Indy 1

Fort Wayne 6, Wheeling 5

Cincinnati 4, Tulsa 1

Iowa 5, Kalamazoo 3

Rapid City 2, Wichita 1

Idaho 5, Allen 0

Utah 5, Kansas City 4

Atlanta at Orlando, ppd

Sunday's Games

Reading 5, Newfoundland 4

Adirondack 5, Trois-Rivieres 2

Orlando 4, Jacksonville 3

Savannah 5, Greenville 4

Worcester 4, Maine 3

Indy 6, Fort Wayne 2

Utah 3, Kansas City 2

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you