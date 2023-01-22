All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Newfoundland3827101055152115
Reading362411104912394
Maine3522111146132102
Worcester4020173043136136
Adirondack3612185130108126
Trois-Rivieres3714212030106135
Norfolk38629121591170

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Florida362293249123100
South Carolina34228314812593
Jacksonville3723131047126112
Greenville3720107047121111
Atlanta3720143043109110
Orlando3918164141116128
Savannah341018602687117

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Indy3927111055147111
Cincinnati352184248123104
Toledo3920144145130115
Wheeling3818164040111118
Kalamazoo371717303793108
Fort Wayne3515144236129138
Iowa36720812389139

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Idaho37297105915678
Wichita3923133049134109
Rapid City3920181041132142
Kansas City3516145037115120
Utah371620103399126
Allen3615201031106133
Tulsa3612176131102131

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Reading 5, Norfolk 1

South Carolina 4, Atlanta 2

Adirondack 5, Newfoundland 0

Florida 6, Savannah 2

Greenville 6, Orlando 3

Kalamazoo 3, Wheeling 2

Maine 3, Worcester 1

Indy 4, Fort Wayne 2

Toledo 5, Iowa 0

Tulsa 5, Utah 2

Wichita 7, Kansas City 1

Rapid City 5, Idaho 4

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati 6, Kalamazoo 2

Newfoundland 6, Adirondack 4

Orlando 2, Florida 1

Wheeling 3, Indy 1

Jacksonville 5, South Carolina 4

Toledo 5, Iowa 1

Worcester 3, Trois-Rivieres 2

Allen 5, Kansas City 4

Utah 4, Tulsa 1

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Newfoundland at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

