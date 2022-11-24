All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Worcester1513200266536
Newfoundland1512210256232
Reading126510133937
Trois-Rivieres136610134148
Maine146710134145
Adirondack11352193141
Norfolk161150023279

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Florida138311184032
Greenville157530174348
Jacksonville128400163534
South Carolina117310154836
Savannah116230153630
Atlanta127410153833
Orlando14382193453

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Cincinnati1210101215224
Indy138410174939
Wheeling136700123038
Kalamazoo115510112832
Fort Wayne124512113952
Toledo11460192732
Iowa11172153250

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Idaho1310210215227
Wichita127320163635
Kansas City127410155047
Rapid City147700144643
Utah126600123236
Allen125610113641
Tulsa124530113650

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Adirondack 3, Newfoundland 2

Greenville 6, Orlando 2

Jacksonville 4, Florida 3

Kalamazoo 3, Iowa 2

Maine 5, Reading 3

Worcester 4, Norfolk 1

Wheeling 4, Indy 2

Cincinnati 5, Toledo 3

Tulsa 3, Wichita 1

Rapid City 5, Kansas City 2

Idaho 7, Allen 4

Thursday's Games

Greenville 4, Orlando 3

Atlanta 2, Savannah 1

Cincinnati 6, Fort Wayne 0

Friday's Games

Worcester at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Indy, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Reading at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Newfoundland at Maine, 6 p.m.

Worcester at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Utah, 9 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Iowa, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

