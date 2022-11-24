All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Worcester
|15
|13
|2
|0
|0
|26
|65
|36
|Newfoundland
|15
|12
|2
|1
|0
|25
|62
|32
|Reading
|12
|6
|5
|1
|0
|13
|39
|37
|Trois-Rivieres
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0
|13
|41
|48
|Maine
|14
|6
|7
|1
|0
|13
|41
|45
|Adirondack
|11
|3
|5
|2
|1
|9
|31
|41
|Norfolk
|16
|1
|15
|0
|0
|2
|32
|79
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|13
|8
|3
|1
|1
|18
|40
|32
|Greenville
|15
|7
|5
|3
|0
|17
|43
|48
|Jacksonville
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0
|16
|35
|34
|South Carolina
|11
|7
|3
|1
|0
|15
|48
|36
|Savannah
|11
|6
|2
|3
|0
|15
|36
|30
|Atlanta
|12
|7
|4
|1
|0
|15
|38
|33
|Orlando
|14
|3
|8
|2
|1
|9
|34
|53
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|12
|10
|1
|0
|1
|21
|52
|24
|Indy
|13
|8
|4
|1
|0
|17
|49
|39
|Wheeling
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|30
|38
|Kalamazoo
|11
|5
|5
|1
|0
|11
|28
|32
|Fort Wayne
|12
|4
|5
|1
|2
|11
|39
|52
|Toledo
|11
|4
|6
|0
|1
|9
|27
|32
|Iowa
|11
|1
|7
|2
|1
|5
|32
|50
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|13
|10
|2
|1
|0
|21
|52
|27
|Wichita
|12
|7
|3
|2
|0
|16
|36
|35
|Kansas City
|12
|7
|4
|1
|0
|15
|50
|47
|Rapid City
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0
|14
|46
|43
|Utah
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|32
|36
|Allen
|12
|5
|6
|1
|0
|11
|36
|41
|Tulsa
|12
|4
|5
|3
|0
|11
|36
|50
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
Adirondack 3, Newfoundland 2
Greenville 6, Orlando 2
Jacksonville 4, Florida 3
Kalamazoo 3, Iowa 2
Maine 5, Reading 3
Worcester 4, Norfolk 1
Wheeling 4, Indy 2
Cincinnati 5, Toledo 3
Tulsa 3, Wichita 1
Rapid City 5, Kansas City 2
Idaho 7, Allen 4
Thursday's Games
Greenville 4, Orlando 3
Atlanta 2, Savannah 1
Cincinnati 6, Fort Wayne 0
Friday's Games
Worcester at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Indy, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Reading at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Newfoundland at Maine, 6 p.m.
Worcester at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.
Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Savannah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Utah, 9 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at Iowa, 3:05 p.m.
Toledo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
