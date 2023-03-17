All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Newfoundland6040182082228185
Reading5834204072209168
Maine5732222167205164
Worcester6031263065195198
Adirondack5924268157193205
Trois-Rivieres5922352046176231
Norfolk6015402335166268

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Jacksonville5936193176190167
Florida5833174474195172
Greenville6033197174200183
South Carolina5934204173205170
Atlanta6131245168195208
Orlando6129247166196213
Savannah6123289156175210

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toledo6140154286219144
Cincinnati5837126383217166
Indy6036213075210177
Fort Wayne5830224266223222
Wheeling6025305055187200
Kalamazoo5823314050140184
Iowa58153012143151217

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Idaho584692195237126
Kansas City5826246260181191
Allen5729271059207215
Utah5828273059176213
Wichita5927275059185190
Rapid City5726301053189216
Tulsa5619297146167214

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Allen 7, Utah 4

Friday's Games

Adirondack 6, Newfoundland 2

Florida 7, Trois-Rivieres 5

Fort Wayne 5, Kalamazoo 3

Reading 8, Atlanta 2

Savannah 5, Jacksonville 2

Toledo 3, Indy 2

Greenville 4, South Carolina 1

Wheeling 4, Norfolk 3

Worcester 4, Maine 3

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Orlando at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Savannah at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Reading, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Orlando at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Reading, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

