All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|60
|40
|18
|2
|0
|82
|228
|185
|Reading
|58
|34
|20
|4
|0
|72
|209
|168
|Maine
|57
|32
|22
|2
|1
|67
|205
|164
|Worcester
|60
|31
|26
|3
|0
|65
|195
|198
|Adirondack
|59
|24
|26
|8
|1
|57
|193
|205
|Trois-Rivieres
|59
|22
|35
|2
|0
|46
|176
|231
|Norfolk
|60
|15
|40
|2
|3
|35
|166
|268
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|59
|36
|19
|3
|1
|76
|190
|167
|Florida
|58
|33
|17
|4
|4
|74
|195
|172
|Greenville
|60
|33
|19
|7
|1
|74
|200
|183
|South Carolina
|59
|34
|20
|4
|1
|73
|205
|170
|Atlanta
|61
|31
|24
|5
|1
|68
|195
|208
|Orlando
|61
|29
|24
|7
|1
|66
|196
|213
|Savannah
|61
|23
|28
|9
|1
|56
|175
|210
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|61
|40
|15
|4
|2
|86
|219
|144
|Cincinnati
|58
|37
|12
|6
|3
|83
|217
|166
|Indy
|60
|36
|21
|3
|0
|75
|210
|177
|Fort Wayne
|58
|30
|22
|4
|2
|66
|223
|222
|Wheeling
|60
|25
|30
|5
|0
|55
|187
|200
|Kalamazoo
|58
|23
|31
|4
|0
|50
|140
|184
|Iowa
|58
|15
|30
|12
|1
|43
|151
|217
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|58
|46
|9
|2
|1
|95
|237
|126
|Kansas City
|58
|26
|24
|6
|2
|60
|181
|191
|Allen
|57
|29
|27
|1
|0
|59
|207
|215
|Utah
|58
|28
|27
|3
|0
|59
|176
|213
|Wichita
|59
|27
|27
|5
|0
|59
|185
|190
|Rapid City
|57
|26
|30
|1
|0
|53
|189
|216
|Tulsa
|56
|19
|29
|7
|1
|46
|167
|214
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
Allen 7, Utah 4
Friday's Games
Adirondack 6, Newfoundland 2
Florida 7, Trois-Rivieres 5
Fort Wayne 5, Kalamazoo 3
Reading 8, Atlanta 2
Savannah 5, Jacksonville 2
Toledo 3, Indy 2
Greenville 4, South Carolina 1
Wheeling 4, Norfolk 3
Worcester 4, Maine 3
Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Orlando at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Florida at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Savannah at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Reading, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Orlando at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Atlanta at Reading, 3 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 3:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
